Aviation Headsets Market By Mode of Noise Cancellation (Active Noise Reduction Aviation Headsets, Passive Noise Reduction Aviation Headsets) and By End User (Flying Schools, Commercial Aircraft, Military) - Forecast to 2021-2031

Life on the road is noisy, especially for drivers of massive diesel trucks. Maintaining high-quality audio can be a constant challenge especially for truckers whose office is the road. BlueParrott, a manufacturer of wireless headset technologies, has announced the release of its new S650-XT and B650-XT Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) wireless headsets, which is designed with truckers in mind. Coordinating transportation logistics is hard enough, but tack on big cities, long nights, and crowded highways, and it’s easy to understand the need for headsets that can cut through the constant roar of background noise and give drivers hands-free control.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO