Shawn M. Wilkinson, 47, of Lander, Wyoming passed away after a short illness on Thursday, October 14, 2021. A Memorial Service in his honor will be held at the Lander Rural Fire Department Hall, located at 4580 Highway 287, North of Lander, (Milford) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM. A reception will be held immediately after the service at the same location. Guests are invited to stay for the reception and visit with the family and share some stories. To read full obituary, click here.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO