Kathryn Paprocki: Coaches and Coffee

By Nathan Rogers
mmafutures.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathryn “Kat” Paprocki (2-1) is one of the happiest, most fun-loving people you will ever meet. That is unless you have to step into the cage across from her. Kat is a seasoned vet in women’s MMA she has fought on huge stages such as Invicta, LFA and has been scheduled to fight on Bellator. But that is all pale in comparison to her Dana White Contender Series Fight which will be available on UFC Fightpass today, as she takes on undefeated flyweight fighter Maria Da Silva (3-0). Be sure to tune in tonight and jump on board the Kat bandwagon before it’s to late!

Comments / 0

