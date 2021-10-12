Stay On Top With Electronic Dance Music News

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronic Dance Music News is one of those things that are so huge in the social media world that they almost become a part of it. Everyone wants to read about new music and new songs and who better to keep up with these than the people who are really making it. If you are looking for electronic dance music news then you can’t have a better source than one of the many websites dedicated to this topic. Many of these sites will link you directly to electronic dance music artists and where ever you see them on these sites they are probably giving away a piece of news or giving free updates of upcoming gigs.

Learn Industrial Techno With Underdog Electronic Music School

Underdog Electronic Music School have a new three day course on industrial techno. Underdog Electronic Music School, (aka Oscar Verlinden) has released his new in depth course on industrial techno. Already well known to Attack readers for his entertaining channel on YouTube, this course is an extension of that but a far deeper dive than on the video-sharing platform.
musicinminnesota.com

Is Porter Robinson the most meta man in electronic music?

After all, he is a millennial, and boy did he lean into that. I’ve grown to become somewhat of a deep house snob over the last couple of years. I guess when you’re stuck at home, you’re most likely to listen to something a little calmer than the electronic scene usually provides*^
DJs for Climate Action launch new initiative for the electronic music industry

DJs for Climate Action has launched a new initiative to help the electronic music industry realise a more innovative, sustainable and environmentally friendly dance music industry by 2030. The report, Future Vision, lays out a number of recommendations in various categories. These are: Touring & Connection, Venues & Events, Economic...
Hottest Dance Party Trivia for Hottest Music Festivals!

Dance Electronic Music Day is coming up fast and will be an incredible event to celebrate. The biggest house music festival of the year is going to take place in Portugal. It has featured some heavy hitters such as Above & Beyond, Arty Recordings, Chromeo, Tiesto, Enya, Jauz & Justine Timberlake, Avicor, A State Of Trance, Fedde le Grand, Chicane, Krewella and many more. Tickets go on sale from Thursday, March 4th till Sunday, March 7th. So get booking and make your purchase now. It won’t be long before this year’s celebration is rocking the world.
Viberate Unveils Data-Driven Top 100 Electronic Artists Of 2021

DJ Mag released their Top 100 DJs list and for the second straight year, David Guetta won and there are loads of DJs nobody has ever heard of. The list beloved by some and hated by others, which has led to the rise of other companies making their own rankings, often backed up by their data. Viberate is one of those companies and they just dropped their Top 100 Electronic Artists ranking using data. The data uses social media and music channels on YouTube, Spotify etc, as well as radio airplay throughout the past 12 months. Marshmello topped their chart with David Guetta, Alan Walker, Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers rounding out the top five.
Tune into Acin’s Latest Remix of ‘Don’t Wait For Me’

Mariano Sanchez, who is musically known as Acin, steps out again with a brand-new remix of ‘Don’t Wait for Me’ – and it is definitely not one to miss out on. Hailing from Argentina, the 20-year-old music producer has built a reputation in the dance music industry, as he seamlessly blends orchestral soundtracks with progressive house elements to deliver powerful and atmospheric hits that take you on a musical journey. His latest remix of ‘Don’t Wait for Me’ pays homage to the two of his long-term friends who are also the original artists behind this track, Stoby, and Sonia who are based in Wales.
Terry Golden Returns With ‘The Art of Rave’ Radio Shows

Terry Golden steps out with a brand-new radio show ‘The Art of Rave’, featuring as an eclectic and energetic radio show that is devoted to the love of EDM, Trance, House and upfront Electronic Dance Music that is built and designed for the clubs, festivals, cars, headphones and wherever else that you consume your audio. With musical influences built from various genres and artists who have helped to shape Terry’s sound today, you can thank the likes of Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto, and some of his more recent influences like David Guetta’s Future Rave sound, which Terry homed in on and took in his own direction.
Tune Into Marvinmarvelous’ Radio Shows Every Week

Marvinmarvelous is back this month with a plethora of sensational radio shows full of the very best hits the scene has to offer. With a history drenched in the dance music scene from an early age with musical influences in his childhood home like Motown, R &B, Jazz, and Classic Rock, you can expect to be treated to a proper mix of the best tunes around with each show. With a new show released every week, now is your chance to catch with Marvin, as his shows welcome exclusive artists from all corners of the music scene.
Los Angeles Music Producer / Record Label Owner Daniel Lin Talks Electronic Dance Music And The Future Of Music Streaming

Daniel Lin first started his music career as a DJ at college parties, throwing college shows at the University of California, Davis featuring The Chainsmokers, Alan Walker, and Gryffin. Since the age of 18, Lin has juggled various roles across the music business from event ticketing to event promoter of the world’s biggest festivals hosted by Insomniac Events.
Apply now for Musicworks 2021 Electronic Music Composition Contest

SOCAN member composers are invited to submit an experimental piece in any electronic music genre (acousmatic, electroacoustic, glitch, soundscape, intelligent dance music, turntable art, or video music) to the Musicworks 2021 Electronic Music Composition Contest. The juried contest spotlights new musical talent, and offers cash prizes and opportunities to be published and heard.
David Guetta – Electronic Dance Music

David Guetta is another artist breaking into the realm of electronic dance music. After producing and DJing on a number of well known radio stations in the U.K., Guetta decided to create his own label, which he calls ” RAD” (pronounced “ray da”). The first release from RAD was “I’m Lost”, a single which became an instant hit in the U.K. This major label placement also led to the formation of a worldwide clubbing festival called “EDC”. Since then, David has released a number of high profile tracks, most notably “Come Together” and “Higgs Boson” from his latest album “Driftwood”.
KLRE Classical Music News

To find listings for the classical music you hear on KLRE Classical 90.5, check out this link. Hear the young mezzo-soprano sing contemporary music of rare beauty, offering a voice of creamy muscularity. Recap, 'Hedera'. Four young women of color founded the percussion quartet Recap in 2020. Their debut album...
Kansas, 'Dancing with the Stars' announced at American Music Theatre for 2022

American Music Theatre's jam-packed concert schedule just got a little bigger. Announced for 2022, rock band Kansas returns to Lancaster for the first time since 2016. The "Carry On Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind" rockers will perform at AMT on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tickets range from $59 to $99 and go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 8.
Celebrating the music and dance of Cuba

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Anaya Latin Dance held a weekend of classes, workshops and dance events. “The main point of the event is to get the dance community together,” said Stacey Shriner, a student at Anaya Latin Dance. “To educate people on music of Cuba and the traditional dances of Cuba and culture.”
New electronic music museum, Our House, to open in Amsterdam this month

A new electronic music museum, Our House, is opening in Amsterdam on Friday 29th October. The team responsible are touting the Amstelstraat site as the first truly modern museum dedicated to electronic music culture. Inside visitors can expect six exhibitions and 15 installations, with contributions from Carl Cox, The Frankie...
Mary Monroe and the spiritual healing of music and dance

There seemed to be nothing to worry about. Mary Monroe and her partner, Nate Coffey, were fully vaccinated on that Aug. 8 afternoon, a celebration of life for their friend, Dan Murphy. The 65-year-old Murphy, the owner of Murph’s Pub in Stutson Street Plaza, had died unexpectedly a few days earlier.
Song and dance: Notable 21st-century movie musicals

Hollywood doesn't make musicals as frequently as in the past, but when it does, they tend to get noticed. And one of the most anticipated is "West Side Story," directed by no less than Steven Spielberg and set for release Dec. 10. The remake is said to more closely resemble the original 1957 Broadway production than the Oscar-winning 1961 adaptation.
