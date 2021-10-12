CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 10 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move to from low-orange to elevated-yellow. The dial has not been in yellow since the week of August 10. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

Health Director Pat Lopez said the number of new COVID-19 cases began to drop shortly after the indoor mask requirement was implemented August 26. The daily case average has decreased 46% from the peak of 139 cases per day on August 29, to 75 cases on October 7.

Lopez also compared the Lancaster County data with Douglas County case numbers. From the week ending September 4 until the week ending October 2, local weekly cases dropped 43%, from 1,024 to 589. Over the same period, Douglas County cases dropped 20%, from 1,406 to 1,119.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks.

  • Twelve local residents have died from COVID-19 in October. Eight were unvaccinated and four were vaccinated.
  • The number of Lancaster County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped, but the number from outside the county has increased, so the seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations has stayed steady at about 100 patients for the past month. Today, 98 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized locally, with 19 on ventilators.
  • The community positivity rate has dropped from about 11% at the beginning of September to about 8.5% at the end of last week.

In Lancaster County, 74.4% of residents ages 16 and over are fully vaccinated. For all 319,000 County residents, 60% are fully vaccinated. Some of those who are still unvaccinated are not yet eligible like children under 12, but there are still about 66,000 residents who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine but have not yet received it.

For general information on COVID-19, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 21

Lab-confirmed cases reported today: 49 (104 cases from 10/20 were delayed due to technical difficulties with the state sending data) Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 91 with 52 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 39 from other communities (8 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has Three More Deaths from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 3, a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, and two men in their 70s who were hospitalized and vaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 93 with 52 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 41 from other communities (9 on ventilators). Note: This includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Urged to Protect Against Frozen Pipes

With the arrival of cold temperatures and a chance for frost and freezing Friday, October 15 into Saturday, October 16, Lincoln Water System reminds property owners to take steps to protect pipes from freezing and avoid costly damage or high water bills. LWS officials say the most common problems involve lawn irrigation systems that have not been properly winterized. The pipe or backflow device can freeze and break. Pipes can also freeze along exterior walls, in poorly insulated structures and in unheated basements, crawl spaces, attached garages and cabinets.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Health
Lincoln, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, NE
Coronavirus
Lancaster County, NE
COVID-19 Vaccines
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Nominates Eddins for Planning Commission

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced her nomination of Gloria Eddins to fill a position on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission. If approved by the City Council and County Board, she would replace current member Dennis Scheer, who is leaving the commission. Eddins would serve the remainder of Scheer’s term, which expires in August 2023.
Lincoln, Nebraska

LLCHD Reports First West Nile Virus Death This Season

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today reported the death of a man in his 80s due to West Nile virus. This is the first West Nile-related death in Lancaster County this season. West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Ten cases have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Dial#Llchd#The Risk Dial
Lincoln, Nebraska

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from October 11 through 17:. Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m. Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Comment Period for Parks 10-Year Plan Ends October 8

The Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that two opportunities to contribute to discussions about park facilities and priorities end in October. Public comments for the 10-Year Plan will be accepted through Friday, October 8. An Outdoor Inclusive Plan Survey will be available through Wednesday, October 20. Visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov to provide feedback online. Printed copies are available at the Parks and Recreation offices on the third floor at 3131 “O” Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Measures Extended Through October 28

With COVID-19 cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths still at high levels, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the local Directed Health Measure (DHM) that was set to expire September 30 has been extended through Thursday, October 28. There are no changes to the DHM that took effect August 26. The DHM continues to require that all individuals ages two and older – regardless of vaccination status – wear a mask indoors. The DHM requires business owners to ensure their patrons ages two and older wear masks any time they cannot maintain six feet of separation with non-household members.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Participate in Inclusive Outdoor Play Survey

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to complete a survey regarding inclusiveness of playground areas. The survey is available at parks.lincoln.ne.gov. Printed copies are available at the Parks and Recreation offices, 3131 “O” St., all city recreation centers, or by calling 402-441-7847. The deadline to complete the survey is October 20.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

State of the City 2021

Good morning to our friends at Leadership Lincoln and to all our community members. Welcome to the 2021 State of the City address. If you live in Lincoln, you understand just how deeply people here care about the well-being of our community. I understand because of my own experience living, working, and raising a family here, but also because I hear about it from others who call Lincoln home. And these days, down at City Hall, we hear from others A LOT!
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Highlights Successes During Challenging Time

Gaylor Baird looks to road ahead in State of the City Address. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today highlighted the City’s ongoing improvements in infrastructure, public safety, and quality of life, while continuing its focus on creating economic opportunity, advancing equity, building community resilience, and providing assistance for those most impacted by the pandemic. The Mayor’s remarks were part of her State of the City Address delivered virtually at an event organized by Leadership Lincoln (leadershiplincoln.org).
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department to Start Booster Dose Vaccine Clinics Next Week

Booster doses now approved for certain groups, including people age 65 and older. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced it plans to start booster dose clinics next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today approved a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups and also recommended a booster dose for those in high-risk workplace or institutional settings.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
241
Followers
511
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy