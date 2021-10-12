CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune 500 CEO: 'Work-life balance is a lie'

By Jeanne Sahadi
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As any working mother will attest, trying to fulfill all work and family obligations every single day can seem impossible. “Work-life balance is a lie,” said TIAA president and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women’s Summit on Tuesday.

CNN

3 ways executives hold Black women back at work

Denise Hamilton is CEO and founder of WatchHerWork. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. Despite promises from across the corporate world to diversify leadership and give people of all backgrounds equal opportunities, women of color remain stuck with little to no progress in sight. A recent study from McKinsey and LeanIn.org found that while women overall have more high-ranking roles than in previous years, women of color make up just 4% of C-suite executives, a percentage that hasn't changed for several years. Women of color also continue to deal with discrimination at work, including just as many microaggressions as they did two years ago — all of which contribute to stress and burnout.
SOCIETY
CNN

These toiletry items may soon be more expensive

New York (CNN Business) — Procter & Gamble (PG), one of the country's largest consumer goods manufacturers, said Tuesday that it's raising prices on certain grooming, beauty and oral care products for retail customers to combat higher costs. It's the latest round of price hikes announced by the company. Other...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fast Company

Tired of burnout? These 10 companies have the best work-life balance

Burnout is fast becoming the next global health crisis as multiple reports chronicle the disturbing trend that’s partially a byproduct of remote work blurring lines between labor and life. On Glassdoor, mentions of “mental health” increased 100%, and “burnout” rose 143% since the beginning of the pandemic. Glassdoor’s analysts examined...
#Work Life Balance#Ceo#Fortune 500#Black Women#Tiaa#Spent
Thrive Global

Hamoda Mohamad of Casa Verde Farmland: “Work-life balance ”

Work-life balance — I think this is the most important thing. We usually get emotional or entertain negative thoughts when we are tired. Families should bond without talking about business. This is a way to make the relationship more intact. For example, every Sunday, we stay together for the whole day doing different activities. We go camping, swimming, or fishing. We get a break from work so when Monday comes, we have energy for the whole week.
AGRICULTURE
martechseries.com

Momentive Recognized as a Top-Rated Company for Work-Life Balance and Employee Happiness by Comparably Awards

Based on real employee feedback at tens of thousands of companies, Momentive honored with awards for both Best Work-Life Balance and Happiest Employees by Comparably’s Workplace Culture Awards. Momentive, a leader in agile experience management, has been announced as a winner of two categories in Comparably’s Workplace Culture Awards: Best...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

SmartBug Media® Earns Two New Comparably Awards in the Best Company Happiness and Best Work-Life Balance Categories

SmartBug Media — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads; increasing awareness; and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — earned two more Comparably awards last quarter, ranking No. 35 on the “Best Company Happiness” list and No. 12 on the “Best Work-Life Balance” list for small/mid-sized companies.
BUSINESS
iastate.edu

Examine Work-Life Balance during National Work and Family Month

AMES, Iowa – When you’re busy juggling work, family, social life, health goals and other obligations, balancing these competing areas of your life may seem exhausting or impossible, says Danielle Day, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “We’ve likely heard about work-life balance over this...
AMES, IA
Thrive Global

Work-life balance must be a top priority in your life. Let me show you have to achieve this essential balance.

One of the most basic and significant things in your career is work-life balance. That is a critical ingredient of a fulfilled and happy life. Here is how to achieve it. Your work-life balance can present a significant challenge in your demanding career. It can be stressful, and if neglected, the issue might turn into a full-blown burnout. The ultimate objective is learning to achieve a fulfilling balance, especially if you are changing careers.
MENTAL HEALTH
martechseries.com

Scorpion Recognized by Fortune as Certified Great Place to Work

Company Ranks #57 on Fortune List of 100 Best Medium Workplaces. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, announced it has been certified as a Great Place to Work while ranking #57 on the Fortune list of 100 Best Medium Workplaces. The certification is an important testament to Scorpion’s commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where employees can feel valued and empowered to thrive while providing its law firm, medical practice, hospital, home services and other customers with the highest levels of quality service.
BUSINESS
everythinglubbock.com

Hispanic Heritage| Mexcor. inc CEO shares his life story

HOUSTON (KIAH)– Eduardo Morales comes from a long line of creators. His grandmother, a ranch owner made tequila. She would say the agave plant was a lot like people. What was inside of it was what made it unique. Morales grew up watching the agave converted into different types of tequila. Watching the process, he says taught him his work ethic.
HOUSTON, TX
Fortune

TIAA CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett on the diversified portfolio of life

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Thasunda Brown Duckett took over as CEO of TIAA in May, making her one of two Black women leading Fortune 500 companies, a fact that is not lost on her. “I know that we...
ECONOMY
Forbes

A Formula For Driving Business Growth While Balancing Your Personal And Financial Life

Scott Snider is the President of Exit Planning Institute, the authority on Exit Planning education. For a business owner, a notable difference exists between generating a successful net profit or annual income and building significant value. A seemingly nice balance sheet and annual profit and loss statement does not imply a company is valuable. As the president of a company that provides professional advisors with the content, tools and training needed to guide business owners, I’ve seen how focusing on building value today can help protect your business against unforeseeable future crises. Additionally, this can help ensure the company is transferrable when the business owner goes to exit and can result in increased net profit and income to the business owner each year. How do we begin to drive value while aligning your personal and financial goals with your business goals?
ECONOMY
goodmenproject.com

CEO of CW Petroleum Corp, Chris Williams, on Creating a Healthy Balance Between Work and Family

— Chris Williams, CEO of CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) believes that every entrepreneur has the potential for greatness, as every business has stemmed from a seemingly small idea. Having started from humble beginnings himself, Williams remained determined and patient in order to garner the experience he needed to set himself up for success. His personal roadmap of values, as well as his knowledge in the industry, gave way to innovative ideas and a company that provides an individualized experience. But how did Williams balance his blossoming company and the responsibilities of family? The answer to that question is what many entrepreneurs are seeking.
goodmenproject.com

5 Tips On How To Balance Freelancing And Parenting Life

— I often say that being a freelancer is not for the faint-hearted. Most people think of the freelance world as an easy-going, stress-free, relaxed life, but this can’t be further from the truth. Freelancers are CEOs, managers, marketers, sellers, negotiators, employees – all at once. There are tools that...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
investing.com

FTX CEO Wants to Give Away His Fortune

The youngest billionaire in the world thanks to cryptocurrencies, Sam Bankman-Fried, wants to give away his fortune. According to Forbes, the young man, under the age of 29, has assets that exceed $22 billion. Sam Bankman-Fried, the young American billionaire who has managed to amass a fortune valued at more...
BUSINESS
scaddistrict.com

Balancing on the Work-School Tightrope: 3 Working Students Share Their Advice

Written by Julia Gralki and Haylee Gemeiner, Illustration by Ivy Zingone. If you’re a working student, you may feel like you’re constantly walking on a tightrope. Whether you’re employed for the experience, to pay your bills or just for the extra spending money— the added stress can quickly push you too far in one direction. We spoke with a few SCAD students to see how they maintain a work-school balance and avoid falling off the rope.
EDUCATION
