CNN 10 - October 13, 2021

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made history again when she was sworn in to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday. The swearing-in made Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the USPHS Commissioned Corps’ first female four-star admiral. I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO