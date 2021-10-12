CNN 10 - October 13, 2021

New York (CNN Business) — Years before Microsoft's board investigated a romantic relationship that founder Bill Gates had with an employee, Gates was told by fellow executives to stop inappropriately emailing with a different employee, Microsoft (MSFT) confirmed on Monday. In 2008, when Gates was still a Microsoft (MSFT) employee...
(CNN) — The funeral for 25-year-old Jelani Day, an Illinois graduate student whose body was identified nearly a month after he was reported missing, was held Tuesday in Danville, Illinois. About 30 people attended the ceremony, including civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and several members of his Rainbow...
New York (CNN Business) — Procter & Gamble (PG), one of the country's largest consumer goods manufacturers, said Tuesday that it's raising prices on certain grooming, beauty and oral care products for retail customers to combat higher costs. It's the latest round of price hikes announced by the company. Other...
In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
Paris Hilton is calling on President Biden and Congress to take action against the "troubled teen industry." Hilton has become an advocate for youths who are placed in congregate-care facilities by either their parents or their state’s government after previously coming forward with her own story of abuse and trauma as a misbehaving teen in the documentary "This Is Paris."
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is introducing legislation that would establish new ports of entry in Democratic strongholds like California and the Northeast, including locations like Cambridge, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, to process illegal border crossings.
The Republican senator said Texas border communities are struggling to deal with a “massive influx of illegal immigrants.”
“That’s why today I am introducing this crucial legislation to alleviate the massive overload at the southern border by establishing new ports of entry in Democrat-led communities such as North Hero, Vermont, where Bernie Sanders spends his summers, and Martha’s Vineyard, where Democrat elites host their...
Former President Donald Trump’s agenda to propagate the lie that the 2020 election was rigged against him has become an all-consuming obsession — and it reached a new high last week when he threatened to lead a Republican election boycott if the GOP is insufficiently attentive to it. There are...
The Washington Post was ripped Tuesday after publishing a piece calling on "spoiled" Americans to stop ranting about short-staffed businesses and supply chain issues, and instead lower their expectations in the hope that things will get straightened out. "Time for some new, more realistic expectations," columnist Micheline Maynard wrote after...
President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made history again when she was sworn in to the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Tuesday.
The swearing-in made Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the uniformed services and the USPHS Commissioned Corps’ first female four-star admiral.
I am deeply honored & grateful to join the ranks of men & women across this great nation who have committed to defend the United States against small & large threats, known and unknown. I promise to uphold that trust to the fullest...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is hoping Republicans will steer clear of relitigating the bitter 2020 election and will instead focus on the flawed Biden administration in a bid to win in the 2022 midterm elections.
Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn says he received multiple threats, including one that threatened to lynch him, after he wrote an op-ed that criticized former President Donald Trump. Wilburn, the first Black Democratic Party chairman in...
For years, Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized a deeply weird conspiracy theory about public-opinion polls. As the Republican saw it, major news organizations and independent polling outlets secretly conspired to release fraudulent survey results as part of an elaborate voter-suppression scheme. Republican voters, according to the conspiracy theory, would see the...
P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
Comments / 0