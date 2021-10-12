CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Two-headed turtle found in Massachusetts

By Nexstar Media Wire, Seth Rosenthal
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mE5Uf_0cPEkJyZ00

BARNSTABLE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts has discovered a turtle with two heads.

The reptile is actually two turtles that have a condition called bicephaly – a rare anomaly that can be caused by both genetic and environmental factors during embryonic development, according to a statement from the Cape Wildlife Center.

At last! Bull elk gets tire off neck after 2 years

The turtles hatched in Barnstable and were immediately brought to the hospital by Barnstable Department of Natural Resources for assessment. Similar to conjoined twins in humans, these turtles share some parts of their body but also have some parts that are independent of one another; the unnamed twins have two heads and six legs. X-rays and tests have shown that they have two spines that fuse further down the body and separate gastrointestinal tracks.

After being examined, both turtles were very alert and active and the veterinary team at the Cape Wildlife Center said they are excited to see the twins grow up. While animals with this condition aren’t known to survive very long or have a good quality of life, the turtle twins so far appear bright, active, eating, swimming, and gaining weight, according to the center. Based on observation, the turtles have the use of at least three of their legs.

A supervised deep water swim test showed that the turtle twins can coordinate to swim safely. The Cape Wildlife center has said the next step for studying the amphibian is to get them a CT scan to provide more information on what internal structures the twins share. This won’t be possible until they are a bit bigger to ensure they fit in the machine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Barnstable, MA
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Amphibian#Animals#Swimming#The Cape Wildlife Center
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
CBS News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tests positive for COVID-19

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, 61, has tested positive for COVID-19, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. Mayorkas is fully vaccinated. "Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement. "Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion."
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKBN

WKBN

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy