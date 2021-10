Lacey Evans has announced the birth of her second daughter. Evans took to Instagram this morning and announced that her daughter was born at 4:20am, at 7 pounds and 8 ounces. Evans noted how she had the birth at home due to COVID-19 restrictions. She made the decision after learning that her family would not be able to fully be a part of the arrival due to hospital rules. Her post includes photos of the birth.

