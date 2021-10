This year, the Detroit Red Wings play 16 games against Pacific Division teams. Detroit will play a two-game, home-and-home series against each of the eight teams. Three of the eight teams currently are over the salary cap allowed by the NHL. This week, Edmonton, Vancouver and Vegas will have to reduce their team salaries in order to meet the league mandated upper limit of $81.5 million. This can be done by placing players on LTIR, placing players on waivers and having those players picked up by another team, or trading players for prospects and draft choices in order to reduce payroll.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO