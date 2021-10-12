Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Agreed They Will Never Get Along

Welcome to the gun show, movie fans: On this latest episode of Vs., two absolute titans of blockbuster cinema will go round for round (and bench-pressed pound-for-pound) to decide who is the quintessential action hero. Will it be the man who segued from Mr. Universe to Robot Who Wants To Destroy The Universe to Robot Who Wants To Save The Universe? (OK, the Terminator sets out to destroy/save “world,” but still, we were trying something…) Or will it be the eyebrow-raising onetime wrestling champ who went from the ring to the desert and on to the Jungle (where he has cruised and been “Welcomed” – twice if you watched The Rundown with its international title). Dwayne Johnson and Arnold Schwarzenegger battle it out over five categories – box office, Tomatometer and Audience Scores, iconic moments, franchisability, and a wild card topic – under the watchful eye of our own brawny action hero, Mark Ellis. Who will walk away with the championship belt? Tune in to find out.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO