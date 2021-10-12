CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Agreed They Will Never Get Along

By Laila Abuelhawa
1051thebounce.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNone of the last couple Fast & Furious movies have been as entertaining as the ongoing beef between the franchise’s two biggest stars: Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The drama went public just a week before the end of production on The Fate of the Furious, when Johnson...

1051thebounce.com

