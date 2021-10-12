Body of North Carolina man found in house following fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man’s body was found in a house in North Carolina after firefighters put out a fire there, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, and officials say the first fire engine arrived around five minutes after it was dispatched, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The fire was brought under control in 13 minutes, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

The department hasn’t released the victim’s name, and said an autopsy will be performed on the man to determine a cause of death. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Investigators said two smoke alarms were in the house, but it’s not known if they were working at the time of the fire due to the amount of damage the suffered.