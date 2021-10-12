Frightfully good fun at Howl-O-Scream Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Fall is here, which means pumpkin spice lattes are flowing, leaves are turning beautiful colors, and Halloween is right around the corner! Producer Josh and I got the chance to go Road Trippin' to Virginia to get a behind-the-scenes look at Howl-O-Scream Busch Gardens Williamsburg! It took us about three and a half hours to get to Williamsburg from Raleigh. We went straight up I-95, took a right turn at Richmond, and we were there!