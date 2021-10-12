CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

India Solvents Market To Witness A CAGR Of 4.7% Between 2016-2024

By atulpmr
Rebel Yell
 7 days ago

Moderate growth is estimated for India solvents market during the forecast period 2016 to 2024, according to a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). In terms of volume, sales of solvents in India reached 2,019,743.5 tons in 2016; by 2024 this number is expected to reach nearly 3,000,000 tons, expanding at 4.7% CAGR. Robust adoption of solvents across various applications such as paints & coatings, plastic & polymer, adhesives & sealants, and pharmaceutical is a prominent factor driving growth of the market.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rebel Yell

Matrix Switches Market Worldwide Growth, Trends,leading Segments & Opportunities to 2027

A new research report by RMoz provides detailed data on the global Matrix Switches Market. This study includes impact of recent Covid-19 pandemic on the overall growth of this market. Apart from this, it sheds light on various strategic moves used by industry leaders in order to deal with the critical situation of this pandemic. Moving forward, the report offers detailed data on regulatory framework in diverse important market regions.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

The Automotive Wipers Market to move beyond linear growth between 2021 and 2031

Automotive wiper is a windscreen wiper or windshield wiper. Automotive wiper is a device used to remove water, rain, snow, ice and debris from a windscreen or windshield. All motor vehicles, including cars, trucks, train locomotives, watercraft and so on are equipped with automotive wipers. An automotive wiper is a metal arm, hinging at one end and with a long rubber blade attached to its other end. The arm is powered by an electric motor. Other source of power for the metal arm is pneumatic power which is also used in few vehicles. The blade swings back and forth over the windshield, pushing water or other dust particles away from the surface. The speed adjusted by the driver and has the control settings near the driver seat.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Mechanical Agents Market Sluggish Rate of Growth Predicted by 2021-2027

Latest study added to the document repository of ResearchMoz provides panoramic view of the Global Mechanical Agents Market. Thus, the readers gain access to important information and assessment on varied facets in the market during the forecast period 2021–2027. Apart from this, the research report enlightens different tactics employed by market enterprises to boost their sales numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides in-depth research and analysis on key aspects of the Mechanical Agents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided detailed information on key growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a comprehensive analysis of the Mechanical Agents market. With the present market standards revealed, the Mechanical Agents market research report has also illustrated the latest strategic developments and patterns of the market players in an unbiased manner.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Coaxial Splitters Market Report Delivering Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies (2020-2027)

A new research report by RMoz provides detailed data on the global Coaxial Splitters Market. This study includes impact of recent Covid-19 pandemic on the overall growth of this market. Apart from this, it sheds light on various strategic moves used by industry leaders in order to deal with the critical situation of this pandemic. Moving forward, the report offers detailed data on regulatory framework in diverse important market regions.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South India#Cagr#East India#Government Of India#Pmr
Rebel Yell

The Next Decade To Witness Growth Of Fluoroscopy And C Arms Market Based On Influx Of New Technology At A CAGR Of 4.5%

The Fluoroscopy And C Arms Market will be worth US$ 4,290.5 Million at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2024. With seamless digital exploration on the anvil, greater patient volume is likely to be enclosed worldwide with no geographical barriers to hold back. Telehealth is there is added to the digital transformation wave, thereby revolutionizing the healthcare vertical.
BUSINESS
Rebel Yell

The Cutting Oils Market’S Growth Decisive Factor To Be The Innovation Quotient (Iq)

The Cutting Oils Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Know in depth about Fixed Coaxial Attenuators Market – Growth, Opportunities and Risks in the upcoming period 2021 to 2027

A new research report by RMoz provides detailed data on the global Fixed Coaxial Attenuators Market. This study includes impact of recent Covid-19 pandemic on the overall growth of this market. Apart from this, it sheds light on various strategic moves used by industry leaders in order to deal with the critical situation of this pandemic. Moving forward, the report offers detailed data on regulatory framework in diverse important market regions.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

The Hemoglobinopathy Market to reach respectable US$ 788.2 Million from 2024

The Hemoglobinopathy Market will witness a CAGR of 8.3% by reaching US$ 788.2 Million from 2024. The new-fangled healthcare electronic technologies like 3D printing, GPS tracking, and wearable biometric devices are being tested concerning clinical use. Cutting-edge technology is expected to be one of the driving forces in the healthcare industry in the subsequent decade.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Rebel Yell

Coaxial Coupler Market : Information, Figures And Analytical Insights 2021-2027

A new research report by RMoz provides detailed data on the global Coaxial Coupler Market. This study includes impact of recent Covid-19 pandemic on the overall growth of this market. Apart from this, it sheds light on various strategic moves used by industry leaders in order to deal with the critical situation of this pandemic. Moving forward, the report offers detailed data on regulatory framework in diverse important market regions.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Telecommunication Equipment Cabinet and Racks Market Analysis with Business Opportunities, Key Strategies and Insight Drivers 2020-2027

A new research report by RMoz provides detailed data on the global Telecommunication Equipment Cabinet and Racks Market. This study includes impact of recent Covid-19 pandemic on the overall growth of this market. Apart from this, it sheds light on various strategic moves used by industry leaders in order to deal with the critical situation of this pandemic. Moving forward, the report offers detailed data on regulatory framework in diverse important market regions.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Vector Signal Transceivers Market 2020-2027 Financial Insights Business Growth Strategies including Top Key Players

A new research report by RMoz provides detailed data on the global Vector Signal Transceivers Market. This study includes impact of recent Covid-19 pandemic on the overall growth of this market. Apart from this, it sheds light on various strategic moves used by industry leaders in order to deal with the critical situation of this pandemic. Moving forward, the report offers detailed data on regulatory framework in diverse important market regions.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

The next 10 years to witness quantification of exponential growth of the Automotive Maintenance Tools Market

Global Automotive Maintenance Tools Market: Overview. Automotive maintenance is the process of testing or inspecting the condition of vehicle subsystems such as engine and servicing or replacing parts and automobile fluids. Automotive maintenance is carried out at a fixed interval of time or after the vehicle has travelled a specific distance or when the vehicle is underperforming. Automotive maintenance tools are used to dismantle vehicle systems for their repair. This in turn helps the vehicles to function properly and run at their maximum possible efficiency. Furthermore, automotive maintenance tools are used for servicing or to replace parts and fluids of engine for the safety of the vehicles and to avoid any major damage. Automotive maintenance is necessary to ensure safety, comfort, drivability, reliability and longevity of vehicles.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

The Traction Inverter Market To Witness A Double-Digit CAGR From 2018-2026

Persistence Market Research has rolled out a new market research report on "Traction Inverter Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2026", which examines the traction inverter market and offers critical insights for the next eight years. Based on the findings specified in the traction inverter report, the global traction inverter market is expected to witness rising demand for comfortable options and rising automotive vehicle production. These two factors are projected to drive the global traction inverter market.
BUSINESS
Rebel Yell

The Industrial Spray Nozzles Market To Escalate On A Holistic Note

The Industrial Spray Nozzles Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years. This is the era of “online visibility”. The key stakeholders in enterprises are into an exploration of new-fangled opportunities concerning digital media, as online competition is there to rule for the next few years. With end-users turning out to be netizens, search engine optimization is of paramount importance. This would be the net-oriented trend going forward.
ECONOMY
Rebel Yell

Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market 2021: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2027

This report on the global Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment Market assures a treasure of information on a plethora of growth opportunities. The study includes expansive research by expert analysts. All the growth factors revolving around the Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment market across the assessment period of 2021-2027 have been systematically included in the report. The research strives to present a granular assessment of the key consumer propositions targeted by various players and technologies that define the microeconomic environments of the Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment market. The still-emerging Covid-19 pandemic has changed the rules of the game for businesses across sectors. While some industries were fast to realign their goals and strategies to stay agile on their growth path, others suffered from long turnaround time, due to lack of vision or alacrity. The analysts of the study offers perspectives on all these aspects and point out what strategic frameworks will help companies in the Solar Panel Cleaning Equipment market overcome the repercussions of the Covid-19-led economic disruptions faster than their competitors and peers.
INDUSTRY
Rebel Yell

Iron Based Coagulant Market To Witness A Substantiation Between 2016-2022

Coagulation is the process that is used to remove the contaminants from water by precipitation. Coagulants can be classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants. The inorganic coagulants can be split into are iron based coagulants and aluminium based coagulants. Iron based coagulants are used in reducing the biological decomposition products at low pH. In the removal of arsenic from water, iron based coagulants are more effective than aluminium based coagulants because of their higher affinity towards arsenic. Iron based coagulants are used in sewage and waste water treatment, whereas the aluminium based coagulants are used in industrial waste water treatment. Some of the benefits of using iron based coagulants are they totally remove the suspended solids, enhance turbidity removal, better COD and BOD removal, enhanced colour removal and many more. The major problem with the usage of aluminium based coagulants is that they adversely affect the environment. This is one of the major reason for the shift of trend towards using iron based coagulants. Moreover, the iron based coagulants market is expected to witness a moderate single digit growth in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Epichlorohydrin Market To Scintillate From 2016-2022

Epichlorohydrin is a bitter smelling, colourless toxic epoxide volatile liquid. Epichlorohydrin is manufactured using allyl chloride, chlorine and water by passing it through several reactors and separation columns. Epichlorohydrin is primarily used in the production of epoxy resins, epichlorohydrin elastomers, water treatment chemicals, surfactants and resin for paper production. The wide range of applications of epoxy resins in industries such as paints, electronics, adhesives, automotive and construction are propelling the growth of epoxy resin industries which in return is contributing to the growth of global epichlorohydrin market. Mostly epoxy resin manufacturing industries have the largest consumption of epichlorohydrin which is a prominent factor for the growth of global epichlorohydrin market. New eco-friendly technologies are being employed by the manufacturers for the production of epichlorohydrin like replacing the petro-based raw material (propylene) by bio-based raw material (glycerine).
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Polyoxymethylene Market Structure To Broaden Between 2016-2022

Polyoxymethylene (also known as POM) is a high performance engineering plastic that is derived from formaldehyde. It finds its applications in various end user industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive industry, consumer goods and electronics, and others. Polyoxymethylene is a preferred material in the category of high performance engineering plastics due to its various desirable properties such as excellent dimensional stability, impact resistance, fatigue resistance, and high strength. Polyoxymethylene is majorly used in electrical & electronics industry to make insulators, capacitors and various other electronic components. The use of this material makes the product more efficient and effective to deliver better performance.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Innovative Diligence To Take The HBA1C Analyzers Market At A CAGR Of 5% From 2029

The HBA1C Analyzers Market will reach US$ 2 Billion at a CAGR of 5% between 2029. Analytics and big data process unstructured as well as the structured biomedical structure and medical data for generating new-fangled insights. As such, digital therapy experiences get an enhanced look with MR (mixed reality), AR (augmented reality), and VR (virtual reality). This would be the trend regarding the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Rebel Yell

The Flexographic Printing Technology Market To See Through Explicit Advancements

The global Liquid Eggs Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy