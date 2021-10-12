India Solvents Market To Witness A CAGR Of 4.7% Between 2016-2024

Coagulation is the process that is used to remove the contaminants from water by precipitation. Coagulants can be classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants. The inorganic coagulants can be split into are iron based coagulants and aluminium based coagulants. Iron based coagulants are used in reducing the biological decomposition products at low pH. In the removal of arsenic from water, iron based coagulants are more effective than aluminium based coagulants because of their higher affinity towards arsenic. Iron based coagulants are used in sewage and waste water treatment, whereas the aluminium based coagulants are used in industrial waste water treatment. Some of the benefits of using iron based coagulants are they totally remove the suspended solids, enhance turbidity removal, better COD and BOD removal, enhanced colour removal and many more. The major problem with the usage of aluminium based coagulants is that they adversely affect the environment. This is one of the major reason for the shift of trend towards using iron based coagulants. Moreover, the iron based coagulants market is expected to witness a moderate single digit growth in the forecast period.

