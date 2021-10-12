India Solvents Market To Witness A CAGR Of 4.7% Between 2016-2024
Moderate growth is estimated for India solvents market during the forecast period 2016 to 2024, according to a report by Persistence Market Research (PMR). In terms of volume, sales of solvents in India reached 2,019,743.5 tons in 2016; by 2024 this number is expected to reach nearly 3,000,000 tons, expanding at 4.7% CAGR. Robust adoption of solvents across various applications such as paints & coatings, plastic & polymer, adhesives & sealants, and pharmaceutical is a prominent factor driving growth of the market.www.unlvrebelyell.com
