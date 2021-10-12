The Industrial Gloves Market To Grow On A Tenacious Note At A CAGR Of 9.2% Between 2017-2025
Persistence Market Research in its new report projects that in 2017, around 113,272 Mn pairs of industrial gloves will be sold worldwide. As per the estimate, hand injuries are among the leading work accidents, hence regulatory bodies are trying to enforce strict worker safety regulations making industrial gloves a compulsory safety gear. According to the report, the global industrial gloves market is set to increase at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2017-2025) to reach a valuation of US$ 12,294.3 Mn by 2025-end. Demand for protective and safety products (especially fire and cut resistant industrial gloves) is expected to increase due to the changing nature and type of industrial hazards resulting from the increased use of new materials, paints, and interior designs. This will push manufacturers of industrial glove to introduce more durable products that can ensure greater safety from modern industrial workplace atrocities. For manufacturers, potential market opportunities lie in the development of modified protective industrial gloves that ensure protection to workers and operators against threats.www.unlvrebelyell.com
