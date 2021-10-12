CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drywall Building Plasters Market To Witness A CAGR Of 5.4% Between 2017-2025

Persistence Market Research in its latest report projects that the global drywall & building plasters market will expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2017-2025) to reach a valuation of US$ 65,004.8 Mn. Lately, preference for drywall has increased to a significant level as compared with other construction materials such as cement concrete owing to its superior characteristics and ease of application, hence making it a suitable alternative. In 2016, global drywall & building plaster market stood at around US$ 40,624.6 Mn. The report titled “Drywall & Building Plaster Market Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast, 2017-2025” projects that close to 14,202 million square meters of drywall is likely to be sold towards the end of 2025.

