Nashville Charter School Approved for Second Location
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has approved a resolution to overturn the Metro Nashville Public School board's denial of Nashville Classical Charter's application to open a second school in West Nashville. Now, according to the state commission’s general counsel Ashley Thomas, MNPS has 30 days to decide if it will serve as the local education agency for the second Nashville Classical Charter School. If not, then the TPCSC will serve as the school's local education agency.www.nashvillescene.com
Comments / 0