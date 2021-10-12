CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Charter School Approved for Second Location

By Kelsey Beyeler
Nashville Scene
 7 days ago

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission has approved a resolution to overturn the Metro Nashville Public School board's denial of Nashville Classical Charter's application to open a second school in West Nashville. Now, according to the state commission’s general counsel Ashley Thomas, MNPS has 30 days to decide if it will serve as the local education agency for the second Nashville Classical Charter School. If not, then the TPCSC will serve as the school's local education agency.

