Patriots host veteran safety for free agent workout

The Patriots hosted just one player for a free agent meeting on Tuesday. Veteran safety Sean Davis was in Foxborough for a workout, according to the NFL transaction wire. Davis was a second round pick by the Steelers in 2016, and played five years for Pittsburgh. In 64 games, he recorded 259 tackles, five interceptions, and 2.5 sacks. Patriots fans probably best remember him for trying to cover Rob Gronkowski in the teams’ 2017 matchup, leading to the iconic photo of Gronk appearing to laugh at him in the end zone.