CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gabby Petito was not pregnant, coroner confirms

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGg2M_0cPEgSX200

(NEXSTAR) – A Wyoming coroner who revealed the autopsy results of slain YouTube vlogger Gabby Petito Tuesday confirmed that the 22-year-old was not pregnant, denying a theory circulating online.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced that Petito, who had been recording her cross-country travels with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie before she was killed, died of strangulation.

Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 near a remote, undeveloped campsite close to the eastern border of Grand Teton National Park. Blue said she was killed three to four weeks before.

Gabby Petito was strangled to death, coroner says

Petito and Laundrie had been visiting Colorado, Utah and other states before she was reported missing after her mother received an “odd” text and then lost all communication with her.

Authorities are still searching for Laundrie, who remains a person of interest in the case.

Blue referred most questions about Petito’s death to law enforcement, but did answer when asked about a possible pregnancy. The autopsy results contradict online theories that Petito was pregnant before she was killed.

Former fugitive who spent years on the run explains why it can be hard to find people

One such wild theory was based on amateur sleuths claiming to see a sonogram printout among several items leaning on a log near Petito and Laundrie’s van in a video recorded by a pair of Florida travel bloggers .

Another suggested that baby-related pins on Petito’s Pinterest account under “Life goals” were evidence of a possible pregnancy.

Meantime, the search continues for Laundrie, who now faces federal charges of unauthorized use of a debit card during the time Petito was missing.

Search teams have waded into treacherous swampy areas south of Sarasota, Florida, and scoured North Port, where his family lives, with no sign of him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito’s Stepfather Describes How He Identified Her After Police Found Her Dead in National Park

Gabby Petito’s stepfather was the first person to receive the news that her body was found in a national park, thousands of miles away from home. Stepdad Jim Schmidt was in Wyoming on September 19, searching for 22-year-old Gabby when he got a call from the police, who told him that a body had been found at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
CinemaBlend

Ex FBI Agent Shares Honest Thoughts About Dog The Bounty Hunter Joining Brian Laundrie Search

Dog the Bounty Hunter hasn’t found his way back to reality TV just yet, but he’s currently kept himself occupied with another endeavor. At the end of September, the TV personality and former bail bondsman joined in the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Most probably know Petito as the young influencer and traveler who disappeared in late August, before her remains were found in Wyoming on September 19. Dog has received a considerable amount of media attention since lending his services to the hunt, which has sparked reactions from a number of people. Most recently, a former FBI agent offered some honest thoughts on the TV personality’s involvement.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Gabby Petito: US blogger was strangled to death - coroner

A 22-year-old "van life" blogger who went missing on a road trip with her fiancé was strangled to death, a Wyoming coroner has ruled. Gabby Petito had been dead for several weeks when her body was found last month near a national park the couple had visited, coroner Brent Blue said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Official Cause of Death Announced by Coroner

Upon finding human remains in the Grand Teton area of Wyoming that matched the description of Gabby Petito, officials conducted an autopsy right away. This all took place weeks ago and Gabby’s family has since spoken about the tragic process of identifying her body. The initial results released the manner of death as a homicide, without speaking to the details or cause of death.
TETON COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nexstar#Ksn Tv
capcity.news

Teton County Coroner: Gabby Petito died by strangulation

CASPER, Wyo —Twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito was killed by strangulation, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said at news conference Tuesday. Article continues below... By Wyoming state statute, no other details about the state of Petito’s body could be shared, Blue said, other than to say that her body had been outside for three to four weeks before discovery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Another Potential Witness Comes Forward, Claims She Saw Brian Laundrie Alone with Van

More details are trickling in about missing hiker Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose remains were found in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. When Gabby Petito’s family declared her missing on Sept. 11, the FBI started getting thousands of tips from people across the nation. Some of those tips actually contained vital information about Petito’s case, like a call from 38-year-old graphic designer Jessica Schultz.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
wfyi.org

Attorney: Jackson County Jail Inmate Poisoned

Ta’Neasha Chappell, 23, died July 16, after falling ill in the Jackson County jail in Brownstown. “My understanding from conversations with Indiana State Police is that the initial autopsy reflects that Ta’Neasha had died due to toxicity, which means she was poisoned, but that the substance is unknown,” said attorney Sam Aguiar.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Ex-Fugitive Reveals Where He Believes Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

KSN News

1K+
Followers
682
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy