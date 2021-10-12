CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lego commits to removing gender stereotypes from its products, marketing

By Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjkuU_0cPEgLbB00

(NEXSTAR) — The LEGO Group announced this week it will work to remove gender stereotypes from its products as a result of a worldwide survey that determined attitudes surrounding “play and creative careers” are unequal and restrictive.

As part of the effort, the Danish toymaker is launching “Ready for Girls,” a campaign to celebrate female creativity. The company also said it is working with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and UNICEF to “ensure LEGO products and marketing are accessible to all and free of gender bias and harmful stereotypes.”

“The research findings show that girls are ready for the world but society isn’t quite ready to support their growth through play,” the company said in a news release .

Here are 6 iOS 15 settings you should disable right now to improve battery life

As an example, the survey concluded 82% of girls “believe it’s OK for girls to play football and boys to practice ballet,” compared to only 71% of boys.

The research also revealed parents are nearly three times more likely to encourage girls to engage in cooking and baking. On the other hand, parents are four times as likely to encourage boys to play sports.

“At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are putting in place to raise awareness of the issue and ensure we make LEGO play as inclusive as possible. All children should be able to reach their true creative potential,” says Julia Goldin, CMO LEGO Group.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

LEGO Is Pushing To Eliminate Gender Stereotypes Surrounding Its Toys

The topic of gender has been a forefront issue in recent years. From gender identity to gender roles, there has been a lot of debate and a lot of changes occurring – one such change being the effort to tackle gender bias amongst toys. Many believe that toys shouldn’t have a gender, given that they’re geared towards fun.
SOCIETY
wjtn.com

Lego says its removing gender bias from its toys after new research

(NEW YORK) -- The Lego Group says it will remove gender bias from its iconic toys. The Danish toymaker announced in a statement Monday, that it will get rid of gender references among its famous building block sets, after new research in a study commissioned by Lego found that "girls today feel increasingly confident to engage in all types of play and creative activities, but remain held back by society's ingrained gender stereotypes as they grow older."
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Facebook is reportedly changing its name

Facebook is rebranding and changing its company name as soon as next week, according to The Verge. Apparently, the social media giant will have a new name that will reflect its focus on creating a metaverse. It’s also possibly connected to its unreleased social virtual reality world called Horizon Worlds. The social network itself will likely retain the Facebook branding and will be under a new parent company, along with Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus. That would be similar to what Google did in 2015 when it put its various projects and divisions, along with itself, under its parent company Alphabet.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Crocs appoints Victoria’s Secret Veteran as Chief Product and Merchandising Officer + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 18, 2021: Crocs Inc. has tapped Lori Foglia as its SVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Foglia previously worked at Victoria’s Secret and L Brands, where she oversaw product commercialization for stores and the digital business. Foglia also served roles at Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters, Limited Brands, and Bloomingdales. In her new role, she will report to Crocs’ brand president Michelle Poole.  Oct. 15, 2021: Richard Sullivan has a...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geena Davis
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AFP

Squid Game-boosted Netflix pulls in subscribers

Netflix reported billion-dollar profits and booming subscriber growth Tuesday that beat forecasts as global hits like Squid Game drew viewers in droves. "Squid Game was Netflix's recent example of generating a global hit, with two-thirds of the company's total subscribers viewing the series in the first four weeks," he wrote.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Stereotypes#Lego Group#Nexstar#The Lego Group#Danish#Cmo Lego Group#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: Blundstone Debuts Two Vegan Chelsea Boots + More

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 19, 2021: Blundstone has released two Chelsea boots that are fully vegan. The Tasmanian footwear brand’s new shoes, prompted by a demand for leather alternatives, are modeled after its Original Chelsa boots in black and brown tones. Vegan, water-resistant onMicro uppers, removable Comfort Lite Footbeds and XRD Technology heels have all been included for added comfort. Best of all, they’re also certified vegan by laboratory testing service Eurofins | Chem-MAP through its Vegan Verification program. The boots are available for...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lynton, Josh Berger Join Board of Britain’s Secret Cinema

Warner Music Group chairman and former Sony top executive Michael Lynton and Josh Berger, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of British “immersive” movie experience company Secret Cinema with immediate effect. “Both appointees bring with them decades of entertainment experience to Secret Cinema, which stages award-winning immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations into groundbreaking in-person experiences,” the firm said on Wednesday. For example, for screenings of Back to the Future, the company recreated the film’s Hill Valley on a site in East London. And for Star...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
SPY

Get 35% Off Hasbro & Nerf Guns Today Only and Save Some Money on Early Christmas Shopping

As we head into the Christmas shopping season, major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart are grappling with potential supply chain disruptions. Anecdotally, our own grandparents are largely freaking out about the possibility that there won’t be enough Christmas gifts for everyone this year. We think a lot of these concerns are overblown, but there are genuine concerns about product inventory. That’s why Walmart just released its Black Friday deals a whole 45 days early, and why Amazon is offering some truly incredible deals lately to try and entice shoppers to get their Christmas present hunting done ASAP. Lately, we’ve seen Amazon...
SHOPPING
The Conversation U.S.

Can Facebook’s smart glasses be smart about security and privacy?

Facebook’s recently announced Ray-Ban Stories glasses, which have two cameras and three microphones built in, are in the news again. Facebook has kicked off a worldwide project dubbed Ego4D to research new uses for smart glasses. Ray-Ban Stories glasses capture audio and video so wearers can record their experiences and interactions. The research project aims to add augmented reality features to the glasses, potentially including facial recognition and other artificial intelligence technologies that could provide wearers with a wealth of information, including the ability to get answers to questions like “Where did I leave my keys?” Several other technology companies like Google,...
ELECTRONICS
The Conversation U.S.

Trailblazing women who broke into engineering in the 1970s reflect on what's changed – and what hasn't

Engineering in the U.S. has long been – and continues to be – a male-dominated profession. Fifty years ago, it looked like that might change. In 1970, the percentage of women majoring in engineering was less than 1%. In 1979, that number was 9%. Many hoped women would continue to enter the field at the same rate. But that’s not what happened. Today, only 21% of engineering majors are women, a number largely unchanged since 2000. I am a historian who, along with my colleagues, Nicole Conroy and William Barr II, surveyed 251 women engineers who graduated from college in...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

720
Followers
593
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy