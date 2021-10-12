Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 vs. Vikings

For the third straight week, the Carolina Panthers will be without starting running back Christian McCaffrey. Rookie Chuba Hubbard showed a lot of good things last week rushing for over 100 yards. Minnesota's front seven will give the Carolina offensive line a lot of trouble but I expect Sam Darnold to get the ball out of his hands much quicker this Sunday which will prevent the pressure from getting to him thus forcing bad decisions. The Panthers had a great week of practice and are ticked off about how last week's fourth quarter went. Carolina bounces back and ends the two-game skid.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO