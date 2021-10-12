CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery Talks at Beloit Art Center

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for Gallery Talks this Wednesday! Beloit Art Center invites you to join us for our upcoming Gallery Talks on Wednesday, October 13th. Gallery Talks are informal, free and open to the public. These discussions allow participants to engage directly with the works of art through talks led by the artist. It allows the viewer go behind-the-scenes and understand the art through the eyes of the artist. The first Gallery Talk will be held at NOON and will feature both October Artists, Photographer Steve Edwards of the Main Gallery and Painter Creswell D’Sylva, whose work is featured in the Bell Gallery. The second Gallery Talk is at 6:00 PM and is being hosted by the Beloit Art Center Photography Club as part of their monthly meeting. This talk will focus specifically on Steve Edwards photographic work. Steve will be discussing and answering questions about the images featured in the exhibit, and the different techniques he uses to communicate and make a connection with the viewer. Beloit Art Center Members and the community are encouraged to attend one or both talks, as the content will vary slightly at each event. For more information about Steve and Creswell, please continue reading. If you have any questions, please email info@beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center gallery at 608-313-9083.

