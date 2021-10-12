CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Islip, NY

‘We were all just stuck’: Long Islanders arrive at MacArthur Airport via bus after Southwest canceled their flights

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRPg8_0cPEetEx00

Dozens of Long Islanders arrived at Islip’s MacArthur Airport in a charter bus after their Southwest flights were delayed multiple times and then canceled.

The travelers say they decided to pay thousands of dollars for a bus after a 36-hour headache dealing with the airline.

“We were all just stuck,” one of the travelers said. “We didn’t know what to do, but we came through like New Yorkers.”

They say they were in Baltimore when Southwest kept saying there would be a half-hour delay before it canceled the flight completely after midnight.

The cancellation comes as Southwest has been forced to cancel nearly 2,400 flights in just over three days.

In a statement, the airline said in part: “As we complete efforts to stabilize our network, Southwest expects a more normal operation on Tuesday with approximately 90 system-wide cancellations out of the airline’s almost 3,300 flights scheduled for the day.”

The Long Islanders who arrived home Tuesday say Southwest was never honest with them and they don’t plan to fly with the airline anytime soon.

“Don’t lead us along and then dump us at the end,” one person said.

The 31 people who were stranded say they are all now lifelong friends.

Southwest has continued to say that bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida Friday triggered cascading failures, which caused planes and pilots to be trapped out of position for their next flights.

Comments / 8

Heydrich
7d ago

Be honest southwest you know the real reason why your flights are canceled! You’re trying to Violate the civil liberties of your employees. Hope your airline takes a tank

Reply(4)
11
john colosio
6d ago

write you elected officials and thank them for firing 20% of the staff because they made a choice to not get a shot that stops nothing including death

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Islip, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur#Air Traffic Control#Weather#Southwest Flights#Long Islanders#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
News 12

News 12

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy