Hard Rock Rockford’s Temporary Casino Is Ready to Open…If They Can Conquer One Last Hurdle

By Lil Zim
 9 days ago
When I first heard that Rockford's temporary casino that is getting set up inside the former Giovanni's space on Bell School Road was hiring, I felt a mix of emotions. First, I was a bit excited because we are another step closer to Hard Rock Rockford actually happening. Secondly, I feared this will be yet another thing held up in Rockford due to the lack of employees, and that might actually be the case.

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

