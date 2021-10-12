NWQWM Financial Report
Henry Kravis and George Roberts are stepping down as co-CEOs of KKR, the private equity firm they founded nearly half a century ago. The cousins are pioneers of the buyout industry, taking it from a niche market in the 1970s into one of the biggest pieces of Wall Street. The $25B purchase of Nabisco in 1989 held the record for the largest-ever LBO until 2007, when KKR topped its own record buying Texas utility TXU Corp. for $31.8B. At the time, the Nabisco acquisition was so revolutionary that it became the subject of the bestselling book Barbarians at the Gate.kbnd.com
