NWQWM Financial Report

By Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management
kbnd.com
 8 days ago

Henry Kravis and George Roberts are stepping down as co-CEOs of KKR, the private equity firm they founded nearly half a century ago. The cousins are pioneers of the buyout industry, taking it from a niche market in the 1970s into one of the biggest pieces of Wall Street. The $25B purchase of Nabisco in 1989 held the record for the largest-ever LBO until 2007, when KKR topped its own record buying Texas utility TXU Corp. for $31.8B. At the time, the Nabisco acquisition was so revolutionary that it became the subject of the bestselling book Barbarians at the Gate.

AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Is Increasingly being Embedded where Financial Info, Money Is Involved: Report

Plaid and The Harris Poll have released a report, titled The Fintech Effect: Fintech’s Mass Adoption Moment. The report noted that as Fintech adoption approaches “parity” with traditional banking (95% of consumers are banked), it’s also become the main way that most consumers manage their funds. The report from Plaid...
MARKETS
The Mountaineer

Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2021 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings. Investor Conference Call information:. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinTelegraph

IMF reiterates more oversight for crypto in latest report on financial stability

The International Monetary Fund’s Financial Stability Board said the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies could potentially increase the risks to the global economy. In its Global Financial Stability Report released on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, said the adoption of crypto assets and stablecoins in emerging markets and developing economies could pose a challenge to those countries’ macroeconomic and financial stability. The group said the risks were “contained for now,” but urged regulators to monitor cryptocurrencies and keep them in check.
MARKETS
investing.com

Big Financials To Report This Week: JPMorgan, Schwab, Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reports their Q3 ’21 financial results before the open on Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, 2021. Current consensus for Q3 ’21 is expecting $3.00 in EPS and $29.79 billion in revenue for expected yoy growth of 3% and flat respectively. JPM’s revenue declined 8% yoy in Q2 ’21, while EPS rose 174%. What’s interesting is that the $3 in EPS and the $29.79 are higher than the original estimates for Q3 ’21 shortly after the July ’21 earnings report, so there has been a drift higher in the quarterly estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Another Disappointing Employment Report

United States: Another Disappointing Employment Report. September’s disappointing employment report, which showed employers adding just 194,000 jobs, once again highlights the supply-side challenges facing the United States, as labor is in short supply and there are widespread shortages of finished products and inputs. The extension of the debt ceiling to early December removes the most ominous storm cloud hanging over the economy, and may set the table for stronger gains in coming months.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Fitch analyst says Apollo provided more clarity on Athene integration

Fitch analyst Dafina Dunmore said Apollo Global Management caught Wall Street's attention on Tuesday when it projected it'll double its assets under management to $1 trillion and also provided specifics about the benefits of its pending combination with insurance annuities specialist Athene Holding Ltd. . "A one trillion number is hard to ignore...also the stock has had somewhat of a discount because of a lack of understanding of the synergies with Athene," Dunmore told MarketWatch. Apollo provided clarity on the economics of its relationship with Athene going forward, including the benefits of charging origination fees on the total amount...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

'Playing offense': Citizens Financial Group delivers optimistic Q3 earnings report

With four recent acquisition under its belt, Citizens is "playing offense" as it looks to the new year, CEO Bruce Van Saun told investors today. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) reported strong third quarter results with $504 million in profits and earnings per share of $1.18 — compared with the third quarter of 2020, when profits stood at $289 million with $0.68 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
