Two-dimensional electron gas or hole gas (2DEG or 2DHG) and their functionalities at artificial heterostructure interfaces have attracted extensive attention in recent years. Many theoretical calculations and recent experimental studies have shown the formation of alternating 2DEG and 2DHG at ferroelectric/insulator interfaces, such as BiFeO3/TbScO3, depending on the different polarization states. However, a direct observation based on the local charge distribution at the BiFeO3/TbScO3 interface has yet to be explored. Herein we demonstrate the direct observation of 2DHG and 2DEG at BiFeO3/TbScO3 interface using four-dimensional scanning transmission electron microscopy and Bader charge analysis. The results show that the measured charge state of each Fe/O columns at the interface undergoes a significant increase/reduction for the polarization state pointing away/toward the interface, indicating the existence of 2DHG/2DEG. This method opens up a path of directly observing charge at atomic scale and provides new insights into the design of future electronic nanodevices.

PHYSICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO