MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye and Marksville game was expected to be one of the best matchups in Central Louisiana in Week 7, but unfortunately, the game had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Marksville’s Head Coach JT Dunbar posted on Facebook that their homecoming game against Buckeye was canceled after Buckeye had a player test positive for COVID-19 and had to place their team in quarantine.