PODCAST: In the midst of Southwest delays and cancellations, these passengers came together

By Jackie Rae
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 7 days ago

1:30 – In April, the Long Beach Unified School district reached a contract with the teachers union.  However, negotiations are dragging with the district’s classified employees. These employees are part of the second-largest union, which represents over 2,100 classified employees like maintenance workers, instructional aides, bus drivers, and nutrition workers. Chapter President Gilbert Bonilla, Jr., says the workers, who have not had a raise in three years, are now desperate.  The school district, meanwhile, says the raise would cost too much, and would jeopardize its longterm financial solvency. Bonilla joins The Word to talk about the negotiations as the two sides enter mediation.

15:52 Flight delays and cancellations for Southwest Airlines are still ongoing for people across the country.  Many are still trying to get to their final destination, locate baggage, or pay for additional accommodations. While faced with the same inconvenience, people who were both vaccinated and unvaccinated, came together to help each other.  Is it possible we can do the same in our day-to-day lives?

The post PODCAST: In the midst of Southwest delays and cancellations, these passengers came together appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Southwest Airlines flight delays hit Long Beach Airport

Southwest Airlines, Long Beach’s largest tenant, said over the weekend that the delays were due to a mixture of weather and staffing limitations brought on by the pandemic. The airline holds 35 of the 53 daily flight slots at Long Beach airport. Southwest reportedly cancelled over 2,000 flights between Friday and Sunday. The post Southwest Airlines flight delays hit Long Beach Airport appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Are the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports operating 24/7, as Biden claims? Not quite

While the ports are indeed working to speed up the flow of goods, the reality is that it will take time for the busiest port complex in the country to significantly ramp up cargo movement, port officials said after the speech, adding that no terminal operates 24/7. The post Are the Long Beach and Los Angeles ports operating 24/7, as Biden claims? Not quite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

