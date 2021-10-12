1:30 – In April, the Long Beach Unified School district reached a contract with the teachers union. However, negotiations are dragging with the district’s classified employees. These employees are part of the second-largest union, which represents over 2,100 classified employees like maintenance workers, instructional aides, bus drivers, and nutrition workers. Chapter President Gilbert Bonilla, Jr., says the workers, who have not had a raise in three years, are now desperate. The school district, meanwhile, says the raise would cost too much, and would jeopardize its longterm financial solvency. Bonilla joins The Word to talk about the negotiations as the two sides enter mediation.

15:52 – Flight delays and cancellations for Southwest Airlines are still ongoing for people across the country. Many are still trying to get to their final destination, locate baggage, or pay for additional accommodations. While faced with the same inconvenience, people who were both vaccinated and unvaccinated, came together to help each other. Is it possible we can do the same in our day-to-day lives?

The post PODCAST: In the midst of Southwest delays and cancellations, these passengers came together appeared first on Long Beach Post .