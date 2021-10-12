CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Crews reset damaged headstones at historic Greene County cemetery

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews reset seven headstones at a historic Greene County cemetery after vandals damaged them. In June, vandals damaged the monuments at McElhaney Cemetery. The damaged headstones included those of Civil War veterans and the site’s namesake E.L. McElhaney. Thanks to fundraising efforts by cemetery caretaker Gene Davison, all seven headstones have been reset and fortified against any more vandalism.

