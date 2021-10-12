Crews reset damaged headstones at historic Greene County cemetery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews reset seven headstones at a historic Greene County cemetery after vandals damaged them. In June, vandals damaged the monuments at McElhaney Cemetery. The damaged headstones included those of Civil War veterans and the site’s namesake E.L. McElhaney. Thanks to fundraising efforts by cemetery caretaker Gene Davison, all seven headstones have been reset and fortified against any more vandalism.www.ky3.com
