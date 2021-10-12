Southgate relents, unleashing England's vast attacking talent, but Three Lions fall short of expectations

LONDON -- Finally, Gareth Southgate gave England fans the lineup so many wanted to see. The only problem was what followed. One of precious few criticisms lingering from a summer in which England reached their first tournament final in 55 years is a desire to see such a vibrant, young squad rich in individual attacking quality seize the day with greater intent. There remains a distance between the devastating team England can field on paper and the more cautious, conservative unit that almost won Euro 2020 and will almost certainly reach next year's World Cup in Qatar despite Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Hungary at Wembley.