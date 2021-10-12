CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate relents, unleashing England's vast attacking talent, but Three Lions fall short of expectations

By James Olley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Finally, Gareth Southgate gave England fans the lineup so many wanted to see. The only problem was what followed. One of precious few criticisms lingering from a summer in which England reached their first tournament final in 55 years is a desire to see such a vibrant, young squad rich in individual attacking quality seize the day with greater intent. There remains a distance between the devastating team England can field on paper and the more cautious, conservative unit that almost won Euro 2020 and will almost certainly reach next year's World Cup in Qatar despite Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Hungary at Wembley.

England's Gareth Southgate rejects claim players not keen on COVID-19 vaccination

Gareth Southgate has defended his England players' reluctance to clarify their COVID-19 vaccination status by claiming "medical confidentiality is being totally overlooked in a lot of areas." The England manager was speaking on Friday after arriving in Andorra ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier which will take place on an...
England’s future with Phil Foden is fabulously exciting – Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate believes it is “fabulously exciting” to see what Phil Foden can do in an England shirt after he starred in the comfortable World Cup qualifying win over Andorra. The Manchester City forward may not have got on the scoresheet in the 5-0 victory but put in an eye-catching...
England boss Gareth Southgate admits 'our quality was really poor' in disappointing draw with Hungary as Three Lions stumble in bid to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Gareth Southgate admitted England were 'poor' and didn't do enough to win the game' following the disappointing draw against Hungary. The unbeaten Three Lions put in arguably their meekest performance of the year in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Wembley. England fell behind for the first time during this qualification...
Southgate insists England can help spark Tottenham striker Kane's form

England coach Gareth Southgate insists the national team can help spark Tottenham striker Harry Kane's goalscoring form. The Three Lions captain is yet to score in the Premier League this season after seeing a dream move to Manchester City collapse. He has looked a shadow of himself under Spurs manager...
Gareth Southgate jokes England’s strength gives him ‘headache’ picking team

England manager Gareth Southgate joked he commits a crime with every team selection given the strength in depth of a squad edging closer to World Cup qualification.A mammoth year for the Three Lions rolls onto a 17th game of 2021 on Tuesday evening as the road to Qatar continues with a Wembley clash against Hungary Southgate’s side remain unbeaten seven matches into Group I and it remains a case of when rather than if they qualify for the World Cup, with a play-off spot assured if they follow up the win in Andorra by beating Hungary.Phil Foden shone in the...
Gareth Southgate criticises England’s ‘unusually disjointed performance’ against Hungary

Gareth Southgate will pore over an “unusually disjointed performance” against Hungary to ensure England put it right and wrap up World Cup qualification next month.A home match against Albania and trip to minnows San Marino are all that remains for the Group I leaders on the road to Qatar, with the unbeaten Three Lions holding a three-point cushion over nearest rivals Poland.The fact some bookmakers have them priced at 1/1000 to top the pool underlines the feeling that it would take something remarkable to derail their qualification, but Tuesday’s meek performance was surprising.A month on from winning 4-0 in Budapest,...
Wenger's World Cup plans no longer 'make sense' to England boss Southgate

Plans are currently under exploration by FIFA over shifting the showpiece competition from its current quadrennial cycle into a biennial format. Gareth Southgate believes that the concept of hosting the World Cup every two years "doesn't seem to make sense" amid continuing speculation over the future of the tournament's staging.
England 1-1 Hungary - Three Lions are HELD to a draw by much-improved visitors at Wembley as Gareth Southgate's ploy to start Phil Foden and Mason Mount together fails... with John Stones heading home equaliser

Not for the first time recently, Hungarian thugs departed a football stadium in total disgrace. That said, England’s football team didn’t cover themselves in much glory either. As chaos erupted in the stands as Hungary fans, just weeks after racially abusing England players in Budapest, violently clashed with police, Gareth...
'It was a mystery': Jack Grealish's agent SLAMS Gareth Southgate for taking off the £100m England star during draw with Hungary, claiming the Three Lions boss 'doesn't think he fits into his type of team'

Jack Grealish's agent has slammed Gareth Southgate for taking the midfielder off during England's World Cup qualifying draw with Hungary last week, claiming the Three Lions boss does not rate the £100million man. The Manchester City star was hauled off in the 62nd minute with the scores at Wembley still...
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction from fixture tonight

Antoine Griezmann scored twice but was sent off for Atletico Madrid as they fell to a 3-2 Champions League Group B defeat to Liverpool whose in-form attacker Mohamed Salah netted a double, including the winner from the penalty spot.Salah opened the scoring with a deflected effort in the eighth minute and Naby Keita added a second with a thunderous volley five minutes later, but Liverpool’s defence imploded and Atletico came roaring back.Griezmann steered home a Koke shot in the 20th minute to reduce the deficit and 14 minutes later he put his side level, but he was sent off seven...
Half-back Jordan Abdull set for first England cap in Test against France

Hull KR half-back Jordan Abdull is set to win his first cap for England in next Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.The 25-year-old former Hull FC and London Broncos player’s selection in a 20-man squad is reward for a magnificent season with the shock Super League semi-finalists which also earned him a place on the Man of Steel shortlist.As one of only two specialist half-backs in the squad, Abdull looks certain to line up alongside Jonny Lomax, one of five players from champions St Helens.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandRL Head Coach Shaun Wane has today named a 20-man squad for next Saturday's international...
Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
Andorra 0-5 England: Tammy Abraham & Jack Grealish on target for Three Lions

England took another step towards confirming qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a predictably easy victory in Andorra. Gareth Southgate's side dropped their first points in qualifying when they drew in Poland in their last game but there was no threat of anything other than a very comfortable win against the country ranked 156th in the Fifa rankings.
