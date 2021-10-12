CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Watch: Ghost Moves Chair in British Nightclub?

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fdl1V_0cPEcDOX00

By Tim Binnall

An odd video from a nightclub in England shows a chair inexplicably moving on its own and some suspect that a ghost was behind the eerie moment. According to a local media report , the odd incident was captured by a security camera at Popworld in the city of York last week and the establishment subsequently posted the footage on their Facebook page. In the video, the manager of the nightclub can be seen leaving the room and, shortly thereafter, a chair slowly slides across the floor. In sharing the video on social media, the nightclub declared that "even the ghosts of Popworld know Halloween is around the corner!"

Since being posted online, the footage has amassed thousands of views with some marveling at what they believe to be some spooky supernatural activity unfolding at the nightclub. However, as one might imagine, not everyone is convinced that the footage shows a genuine ghostly event with skeptical observers arguing that the chair was most likely moved by someone hiding behind the bar and pulling it with a string as part of a clever attempt at creating a viral moment for some free publicity around spooky season. With that in mind, what's your take on the footage? Share your thoughts with us at the C2C Facebook page.

Comments / 2

Related
I-Rock 93.5

The Loch Ness Monster Got Caught On Drone Footage

British outdoor enthusiast Richard Mavor was paddling through Loch Ness in Scotland for a charity canoe expedition, and might've accidentally caught drone footage showing the Loch Ness Monster is still out there. “The last thing I want to do is make a Nessie claim,” Mavor told New York Post. “I’m...
ENTERTAINMENT
homenewshere.com

1-Pound Puppy Is An Absolute Terror — Until He Meets This Girl | The Dodo Little But Fierce

No one could get this 1-pound puppy to stop biting until a little girl figured out exactly what do to ❤️. To see more adorable Jack Frost content check out Instagram https://thedo.do/jackfrostIG, Facebook https://thedo.do/jackfrostFB, and Youtube https://thedo.do/jackfrostYT. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ghosts#Security Camera#British Nightclub
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOEL 950 AM

Bear Gets Hit in the Crotch, Tries to ‘Walk it Off’ (VIDEO)

There's something about a good 'ol Crotch Shot to brighten your day. Well -- unless it's your crotch, then it's more painful than funny. Regardless, this bear was enjoying a wonderful back scratch against a wooden fence gate when all of a sudden, the bungee cord that was holding the gate in place, breaks free and smacks Mr. Bear directly in the fellas.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Halloween
Only In Arizona

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Arizona Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Many battles have been fought in Arizona’s Canyon De Chelly, most involving the Navajo people. Most people who visit the Canyon de Chelly National Monument don’t make it over to the northern part of the canyon, which is aptly called “Canyon del Muerto”. But it was here, in 1825, that an incredibly horrible attack occurred, […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Arizona Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Ex-Fugitive Reveals Where He Believes Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Has A Surprise In Store For The Queen

British royal family news reveals that Hollywood’s Fresh Prince, Harry, has had to admit to writing a tell-all memoir after Page Six leaked the news this summer. Royal experts and fans alike expect the court jester to publish a juicy autobiography filled with finger pointing and scandal just like his infamous Oprah Winfrey performance.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Los Angeles

Girl never strapped into seat before dying on amusement park ride: Report

The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park earlier this month was never strapped into her seat -- and two operators failed to notice even after a monitor alerted them to a seatbelt safety issue -- before the ride plunged 110 feet, according to a state investigation.
ACCIDENTS
Big Frog 104

Shocking Halloween Display is Terrifying Hudson Valley Drivers

A disturbing Halloween display found on a busy Hudson Valley road is scaring some local drivers. I was driving near Route 9 just as it was getting dark and saw the creepy figure heading towards the road from behind a tree. I quickly hit the brakes and focused on the hairy animal before quickly breathing a sigh of relief.
POLITICS
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
617
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy