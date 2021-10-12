Survey shows Austin's downtown bars are back to business as usual. Music venues? Not so much.
Austin's music scene is (still) struggling to get back into the swing of things, a new survey of businesses shows. The Downtown Austin Alliance's survey shows that bars, restaurants and venues on West Sixth and Rainey streets are pretty much back to normal, as far as alcohol sales go. Red River and East Sixth Street bars and clubs haven't quite made it back to their average alcohol sales from before the pandemic.www.kut.org
