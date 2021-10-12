Mary E. Burshek

May 13, 1923 - September 18, 2021. Mary Evelyn Jordan Burshek passed away September 18, 2021, at the age of 98. She was born on May 13, 1923 in Leadore, ID, to Daisy Mahaffey Jordan and Charles Parker Jordan. At the age of three, Mary's family moved to Bozeman, MT, where she and her two older brothers, Ben Jordan, and Lester Jordan, were raised. During high school years, Mary worked in a store and quickly advanced from a cashier to working in the office, where she was taught how to do accounting and bookkeeping. Her senior year of high school, she started attending a three year course at a beauty school. She then worked as a hairdresser in a beauty shop in Bozeman, MT.