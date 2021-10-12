Lauri M. Hutchinson

July 3, 1953 - October 9, 2021. (formerly of East Wenatchee, WA) Lauri Michael "Hutch" Hutchinson passed away on October 9, 2021, at his home in Granby, CO. Hutch was born July 3, 1953, to Virgil and Sally Hutchinson in Wenatchee, WA. Hutch graduated from Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee, WA, where he excelled in basketball, baseball, football, as well as academics. He was named athlete of the year, in 1971. After graduation, Hutch went on to play basketball for Highline Community College, and then to George Fox University, on a basketball scholarship, where he was also a member of the baseball team. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from George Fox University. He then became an educator in the Vancouver School District in Vancouver, WA. He taught Social Studies, U.S. History, Washington State History, and Criminal Law. Hutch also went to Portland State University, to study Political Science and History, and then received a Master of Arts in Teaching, from Lewis and Clark College. However, his true passion as a teacher was coaching basketball. He coached the Fort Vancouver High School Trappers for 20 years, most of these as the head coach.