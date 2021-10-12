TikTok stars should be allowed at the Met Gala

My mom is a huge fan of bad Netflix rom-coms. Something about cheesy love stories and cringey jokes trying to hit it in with the modern generation just gives her ultimate happiness. Another fun fact about my mom: one of her favorite movies of all time is She’s All That. So, imagine her excitement when it was announced that Netflix would be making a She’s All That remake titled He’s All That. When the movie finally came out she forced my dad and I to watch it with her. She did not like it.