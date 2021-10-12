CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peter, MN

Fundraiser brings good eats and drinks to Capitol Room in St. Peter

By Philip Weyhe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) hosted, Oct. 7 in St. Peter, Cirque du Crave, a culinary competition in support of FOCP and the BackPack Food Program. The fundraiser featured creative cuisine, dazzling cocktails and thrilling circus performances at the Capitol Room. The event invited local chefs to compete by curating a course of their choosing, but with a special twist. Each dish had to include an item from one of the food packs provided to local youth by FOCP. The dishes were then enjoyed and judged by a special panel of celebrity guests.

