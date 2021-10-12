CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Hidden Empire’ to Serve as 2022’s ‘Star Wars’ Marvel Comics Event

By Grant Davis (Pomojema)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing War of the Bounty Hunters and the forthcoming Crimson Reign (pictured above), Charles Soule is set to wrap up his trilogy of event Star Wars stories set before Return of the Jedi with a new event series called The Hidden Empire, if the latest rumors are true. Comic book...

flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler’s Run

IDW Publishing releases the collected edition of the two-issue Star Wars Adventures: Smuggler’s Run this week, and we’ve got the official preview for you here…. All-star writer Greg Rucka (The Old Guard, Wonder Woman) sets the galaxy’s most infamous smugglers on a high-stakes mission that will require all their cunning and courage!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Inside the Magic

Tragedy Strikes as Marvel Comics Are Lost and Ruined

Marvel Comics announced back in March that it planned to end its agreement with Diamond Comic Distributors and starting this week all their most popular titles would be distributed by Penguin Random House Publisher Services. And to say the shipment went poorly would be an understatement. Bleeding Cool originally broke...
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

Star Wars books and comics coming in October 2021

We here at Dork Side of the Force are settling into the autumn spirit as we leave summer well behind us and enter the crisp air of the fall season. Of course, not every region is experiencing sweater weather but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a perfect time to grab a cup of something hot and settle in with one or two of the upcoming Star Wars books and comics releasing in October.
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Marvel, ‘Star Wars’ Star Reportedly Involved In “Physical Altercation” With Fan

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson has reportedly been involved in a “physical altercation” at the Watergate Hotel in Washington D.C. The Star Wars and Marvel star — who most recently appeared in Sony Pictures’ surprising box office blockbuster Venom 2, Venom: Let There Be Carnage — seems to have gotten into a fight with a fan.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #1

JEDI KNIGHT AND PRIVATE EYE TEAM UP TO UNCOVER A MYSTERY THAT WILL CHANGE THE HIGH REPUBLIC FOREVER! A Jedi Master is dead. Another is in a state of complete shock. It’s a murder the likes of which the Jedi Order has never seen before. There are no leads. There are no suspects. There is no motive. But Jedi Investigator EMERICK CAPHTOR must solve the case before it’s too late. The fate of the Jedi, the Hutts, the Nihil and everyone in the galaxy, hangs by this tangled thread of lies and deceit. Emerick will need to dive into the darkness, testing himself and his Jedi ideals like never before. He’ll need help. Luckily, Private Eye SIAN HOLT lives in the dark. Together, they’ll follow this trail of shadows wherever it leads. If they can work together, that is.
COMICS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Villain to Star in Another Comic Franchise

Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to the Marvel universe and comic book character roles, considering he starred in Spider-Man: Far From Home as Mysterio. The Donny Darko star is in the final talking stages to star in the live-action adaption of Prophet, an independent comic written by Rob Liefeld. Liefeld...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #15

CRIMSON DAWN is back, and DOCTOR APHRA is trapped aboard their ship! What treasures lie aboard the VERMILLION? And what price will Aphra have to pay to obtain them?. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

Review: The Final Battle Is Not So Final In ‘Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters’ #5

‘Await The Reign’ is the common refrain through the final issue of War Of The Bounty Hunters, and while the future of Qi’ra is endlessly intriguing, this mantra starts to sound more like a delaying tactic. The crossover is inherently spinning its tires as it plays keep-away with a frozen Han Solo; fans already know where he and this story are going.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

Honest Trailer For Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: VISIONS

I personally loved the hell out of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Visions. I know a lot of people and fans didn’t care for it, but I just thought it was so much damn fun. I loved the different anime styles, I loved most of the stories, and characters, and I liked that they told standalone original Star Wars stories that aren’t canon. It was so cool that these creators were able to give us something completely original and not be held back creatively by trying to fit their stories in with anything that came before.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars’ Announces ‘Halcyon Legacy’ Comic Miniseries From Marvel

Today, StarWars.com announced a new comic series from Marvel Comics titled Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy. It will be a 5-issue run that will come out in 2022, written by Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) and with art by Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren). The two of them already worked together on the Galaxy’s Edge comic series. Halcyon Legacy will tie into the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience that will open next March in the Walt Disney World Resort.
COMICS

