CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, IA

Waverly police, area sheriffs' logs

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 29: At 5:38 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Desiree Ann Foster, 18, of Boone, driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla, and Heather Lee Obermier, 48, of Waverly, driving a 2018 Ford Escape, were southbound, with Obermier in front of Foster. The responding officer reported that Foster told him she was using her phone to change the music that was playing and was not paying attention to the road. During this time, she drove into the rear end of the Escape, causing moderate damage to the Corolla and minor damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Foster was cited for following too closely and use of an electronic device while driving.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

FBI agents swarm Russian oligarch's DC home

The FBI on Tuesday swarmed the Washington, D.C., home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, according to a report from NBC News. A spokesperson from the FBI confirmed to The Hill that agents are conducting “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The reason for the FBI's action is not immediately clear. Deripaska, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
City
Adel, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Waverly, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Boone, IA
Waverly, IA
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Police#Vandalism#Jeffrey Dean#Waverly Police Department#Toyota#Corolla#Deike Implement Company#The Lied Education Center#Juvenile Court Services#Ford Fusion Se
Reuters

Biden, Democrats aim for deal on spending package in coming days

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are edging toward a deal on the scope of their cornerstone economic revival package and hope to reach a compromise as soon as this week, people briefed on the negotiations said on Tuesday. Scrambling to broker an agreement,...
POTUS
The Hill

Democrats narrow scope of IRS proposal amid GOP attacks

Democrats on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a proposal to increase the amount of information the IRS receives about bank accounts, amid a massive lobbying effort against the proposal from banks and Republicans that threatens to jeopardize its prospects. Democrats are seeking to blunt the attacks, stressing that the proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy