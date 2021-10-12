Waverly police, area sheriffs' logs

Sept. 29: At 5:38 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Fourth Street Southwest. According to the accident report, both Desiree Ann Foster, 18, of Boone, driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla, and Heather Lee Obermier, 48, of Waverly, driving a 2018 Ford Escape, were southbound, with Obermier in front of Foster. The responding officer reported that Foster told him she was using her phone to change the music that was playing and was not paying attention to the road. During this time, she drove into the rear end of the Escape, causing moderate damage to the Corolla and minor damage to the SUV. There were no injuries. Foster was cited for following too closely and use of an electronic device while driving.