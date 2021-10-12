CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelburne Falls, MA

Wonderful Hidden Restaurant Gems Found On A Ride On The Mohawk Trail

By Cheryl Adams
 7 days ago
One of the most picturesque drives is on the Mohawk Trail. When I would go over to visit friends or to the Boston area that is the way I go. The Golden Eagle Restaurant Located on the Hairpin Turn starts you on your way on the Mohawk Trail. Great food...

Massachusetts Does a Decent Job at Washing This Item

With a toddler in our household and the fact that covid is still prevalent in our area, my wife and I haven't had a meal in a restaurant together for over a year. I went to one for lunch with a friend on an off time but other than that, our family opts for home cooking or takeout. Speaking of home cooking, I prepare ingredients for salads in advance. Often times I'll be found in the kitchen chopping up carrots, celery, onions and, red bell peppers for salads to go with our lunch or dinner selection.
LOOK: 25 Popular Bands Who Have Performed in the Berkshires

As a kid growing up in Berkshire County, I used to think that the closest you could go to experience popular musicians of the day was Albany or Saratoga. That of course is certainly not true and was more of a case of my narrow taste for music. However, as I matured and learned more about what the Berkshires as a whole had to offer, I quickly realized that a number of popular bands have performed in the Berkshires. With venues like the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Tanglewood in Lenox and, Mass MoCA in North Adams, what musician wouldn't want to perform in Berkshire County?
Escape To Florida With Old Dominion

It’s been a hard year and you deserve a little vacation. Grab your bestie and jump on a plane for an escape to Florida with Old Dominion. We’re hooking you up with two tickets to their show in Hollywood, Florida plus $500 cash. And before you come to the show,...
The best drives in the Berkshires for leaf-peeping…and the weekend forecast…

This is the weekend to get out and peep at those leaves. From most foliage maps I looked at this weekend in the Berkshires will be the peak for leaf-peeping. The colors will only be getting dimmer before the inevitable total fade before they fall to the ground in anticipation of the mulcher, rake, leaf blower, or whatever implement of leaf pickup is in your arsenal. I prefer a landscaper by I'm afraid it’s going to be on me this fall.
Win a trip to Florida this December to see Old Dominion Live…

Listen to New Country 94.7 beginning next week for your chance to win a trip to Florida in the middle of winter to see one of country music’s biggest acts. Starting on Monday WNAW will be giving you four codewords every weekday. Drop those codewords into the WNAW App to qualify to win a trip to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood Florida to see Old Dominion.
WOW: Take a Step Back in Time in Downtown Pittsfield (photos)

Pittsfield is quite the city here in the Berkshires, offering many vibrant cultural attractions and natural beauty. Whatever your interest, Pittsfield has something for everyone. Think about all the city has to offer. You can take in some art and/or history at the Berkshire Museum or Herman Melville's Arrowhead. Capture some live entertainment at Barrington Stage Company, Colonial Theatre, or the Whitney Center for the Arts to name a few. Perhaps you want to explore the outdoors, there are plenty of options for you including Canoe Meadows, Pittsfield State Forest and there's food/restaurant options galore. In 2017, the Arts Vibrancy Index compiled by the National Center for Arts Research ranked Pittsfield and Berkshire County as the No. 1 medium-sized community in the nation for the arts.
Berkshire Bear’s Nose is Missing Due to Likely Fight (Video)

Over the past several months we have shared a number of wildlife videos. Most of the videos were taken in Berkshire County. As we have mentioned in a previous post, the summer of 2021 was dubbed the 'Summer of Bear' in the Berkshires. There were many videos of bears either roaming around, looking for food, climbing trees, doing some back-scratching and even displaying curiosity as they would approach decks and porches. These videos were shared on many local Berkshire County Facebook group pages.
