CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

No Time To Die: Ending Explained, Breakdown & Easter Eggs | 007 Canon Fodder

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVodka martini. Shaken, not stirred. No Time to Die is here, and the 25th James Bond film is the last for Bond actor Daniel Craig. But how does he die and how will the Bond franchise continue on without him? We will break all of that down plus we break down that James Bond No Time to Die ending and what it means for the future of the 007 franchise. So if you need No Time to Die explained, join IGN host Clint Gage for some 007 Canon Fodder for the full No Time to Die breakdown and all of the Easter Eggs we could find. Ever since the first No Time to Die trailer, 007 fans have wondered how Rami Malek's character connects to the rest of the story, and we definitely have the answer for that in this video.We also break down the appearance of Christoph Waltz as Spectre boss Blofeld. We do not, however, have the Billie Eilish No Time to Die or the No Time to Die lyrics in this video because Canon Fodder is more about that No Time to Die movie more than the song. While fans hoped the James Bond movie would introduce something new, rockstars like James Bond are always on hand in case of emergency. Awesome characters like Felix Leiter and Moneypenny are also in this movie so join us for No Time to Die explained.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
IGN

Yes, Far Cry 6 Has an Early Alternative Ending Easter Egg

Far Cry 4 famously included an Easter Egg ending that allowed you 'finish' the game right from the beginning. Far Cry 5 then repeated the trick and, as you might expect, Far Cry 6 is keeping up the tradition. Spoilers follow for the alternative ending to Far Cry 6. Stop...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Rami Malek
Miami Herald

‘No Time to Die’ rewards die-hard 007 fans with Easter eggs galore

It’s hard to say where “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final turn as James Bond, will end up ranking among the movies featuring the suave British Secret Service agent. But it’s definitely a more fitting finale than 2015’s underwhelming “Spectre,” and it is packed with Easter eggs for eagle-eyed 007 fans.
MOVIES
mega993online.com

‘What If’ Episode 9: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Secret

The first season of What If...? went out with a bang, and a finale that brought together the heroes from the previous eight episodes as the “Guardians of the Multiverse.” The opening scenes reintroduced Captain Carter from Episode 1, now teaming with the Black Widow in a scene copied almost directly from the opening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They talk about Peggy’s love life, they jump out of a S.H.I.E.L.D. jet and do battle with Batroc, played by Georges St. Pierre from The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. All of these events happened almost beat-for-beat in The Winter Soldier, only with Steve Rogers instead of Peggy.
TV SERIES
thefandomentals.com

‘No Time to Die’ A Fitting End to an Era

No Time to Die is a Bond film for Bond fans, those who mark their lives by the changing of the 007s. As for everyone else, it is a beautifully shot action film filled with pathos and hobbled by a stock villain. For myself, I fall somewhere between the two.
MOVIES
Thrillist

Why the Ending of 'No Time to Die' Is a Relief

This post contains MAJOR spoilers for No Time to Die. James Bond is dead. Long live James Bond. A royal aphorism is a fitting way to memorialize Daniel Craig's version of Ian Fleming's character. After all, Bond himself is basically part of the monarchy. (Remember when he parachuted into the London Olympics with Her Majesty the Queen?)
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Easter Eggs#Fodder#Breakdown Easter#Bond#Ign
epicstream.com

No Time to Die Major Spoilers: Did James Bond Die? Ending Explained

No Time to Die is now in theaters, and many wonder if Daniel Craig's final return as Agent 007 is worth watching. For those who want to know what to expect in the film, you're just on the right page!. Warning! MAJOR spoilers ahead. Did James Bond Die In No...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

5 MCU Easter Eggs That Would Be Cool To See In Eternals

In less than a month, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going to meet a brand-new team of heroes. Marvel’s Eternals movie is set to introduce some of the most powerful characters the franchise has ever seen. So far, it would appear that the cosmic beings exist in a somewhat closed off corner of the MCU. However, given the nature of this continuity, they’re bound to have connections to other characters, places or events within the fictional universe. Which means there’s plenty of room for the film to include some cool Easter eggs.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘No Time to Die’ Ending Explained: Daniel Craig’s Grand Finale

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for “No Time to Die.”. Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond comes to an end in “No Time to Die,” the newest Bond film that makes some of the most ambitious moves of the entire franchise. Indeed, “No Time to Die” is a groundbreaking Bond film in a lot of ways, but it also brings the arc of Craig’s character to a close in satisfying, conclusive fashion — unlike most of his predecessors.
MOVIES
Rely on Horror

Resident Evil WTC Trailer Breakdown: Every Easter Egg and Recreation

So after months of waiting we finally have our first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, an all-new reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise, and “hyped” is not a strong enough word for what I’m feeling. I’ve been looking forward to it ever since we first started seeing set photos late last year, which showed off astonishing attention to detail, and I’m overjoyed to see that detail has permeated every inch of this film based on the trailer. As has become customary with new Resident Evil trailers, I’ve gone through these with a fine-toothed comb to find every last detail and easter egg possible. There are actually two trailers as well, a US trailer and an EU trailer (which each feature a ton of footage the other doesn’t) so I’ll be covering both. Trust me, there is a lot that’s possible to miss in both trailers, and a lot of details that might not be obvious at first as well.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies

Comments / 0

Community Policy