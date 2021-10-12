Stop & Shop Joins Grocers in Poaching C-Store Customers With Instacart’s 30-Minute Delivery

In today’s top retail news, new data released by Amazon shows that third-party sellers on the eCommerce company’s marketplace are doing well, while Procter & Gamble is still seeing elevated demand for paper towels and toilet paper. Also, eBay and Etsy have thrown their support behind legislation designed to cut down on the sale of counterfeit goods, while malls try to bring more experiences in as traffic continues to fall.

