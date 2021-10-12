Stop & Shop Joins Grocers in Poaching C-Store Customers With Instacart’s 30-Minute Delivery
With the help of Instacart, grocers are looking to replace the traditional convenience store as consumers’ go-to when it comes to quickly purchasing everyday essentials. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), Ahold Delhaize subsidiary Stop & Shop, which operates more than 400 supermarkets throughout the northeastern United States, announced that it is partnering with Instacart to launch 30-minute convenience delivery under the name “Stop & Shop Express.”www.pymnts.com
