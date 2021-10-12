CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop & Shop Joins Grocers in Poaching C-Store Customers With Instacart’s 30-Minute Delivery

With the help of Instacart, grocers are looking to replace the traditional convenience store as consumers’ go-to when it comes to quickly purchasing everyday essentials. On Tuesday (Oct. 12), Ahold Delhaize subsidiary Stop & Shop, which operates more than 400 supermarkets throughout the northeastern United States, announced that it is partnering with Instacart to launch 30-minute convenience delivery under the name “Stop & Shop Express.”

pymnts

Instacart Acquires Smart Cart Creator Caper AI to Power Omnichannel Tech for Grocery Store Customers

With the major restaurant delivery services making plays for Instacart’s customers, Instacart is stepping up its efforts to meet grocers’ digital needs. The online grocery platform announced on Tuesday (Oct. 19) that it is acquiring Caper AI, a company that creates smart carts for checkout-free shopping and computer vision checkout counters for more frictionless self-service.
pymnts

COVID Taught Consumers That 2-Day Delivery Tops Instant Gratification

As physical and digital shopping worlds collide, consumers are increasingly making decisions about whether to shop in-store or online based not on product availability but rather what their schedule allows and when they need an item. “Instead of running to the store … we are more willing to put our...
pymnts

75% of Lease-to-Own Consumers Say It’s Their Only Option to Obtain Durable Goods

Building a trusted relationship with retail customers is the easiest way to ensure a healthy and dedicated business connection. Simply put, when businesses offer an array of payment options, including lease-to-own programs, brand affinity increases. This according to a survey of over 2,200 consumers for the Finding Retail’s Invisibles: Leveraging...
pymnts

Tesco Announces Frictionless Checkout Store as Brick-and-Mortar Grocers Tap Self-Service

Amazon’s hold on the frictionless checkout space is weakening. On Monday (Oct. 18), Tesco, the largest grocery chain in the United Kingdom by market share and one of the top 10 grocery chains in the world by sales, announced plans to open its first checkout-free, computer vision-powered grocery store in the style of Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology. The Central London store will be more than 2,400 square feet and will be powered by technology from Tel Aviv, Israel-based artificial intelligence (AI) retail solutions company Trigo.
ZDNet

Instacart acquires Caper for AI-powered shopping cart and checkout tech

Instacart on Tuesday announced it's acquiring Caper AI, a five year-old startup that makes smart shopping carts and checkout counters. The online grocery platform paid approximately $350 million in cash and stock for Caper. The acquisition will help Instacart continue to expand its enterprise services, and it will allow Instacart...
pymnts

Malls Try to Fill Vacancies With Experiences as Traffic Remains Down

Mall of America is planning to open a new eSports broadcast studio and gaming venue in early 2022 as shopping centers across the country try to add more experiences to their properties in an attempt to draw consumers in. The Minnesota-based mega-mall is no stranger to experiential retail, with a...
KATC News

Stores Promoting Loyalty Programs

Are you ready for Christmas? The stores are getting ready. You're probably in a loyalty program or two, but are they worth it?. Black Friday-style sales have already started with supply chain issues top of mind. Best Buy is one company pointing out, product shortages and shipping delays as part of its new annual membership program.
pymnts

Today in Retail: Amazon Says Sellers Still Successful; P&G Sees Digital Sales Growth

In today’s top retail news, new data released by Amazon shows that third-party sellers on the eCommerce company’s marketplace are doing well, while Procter & Gamble is still seeing elevated demand for paper towels and toilet paper. Also, eBay and Etsy have thrown their support behind legislation designed to cut down on the sale of counterfeit goods, while malls try to bring more experiences in as traffic continues to fall.
pymnts

Starbucks Eyes Cashierless Stores With Help From Amazon

Starbucks has been in talks with Amazon to make a new kind of coffee shop with Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, allowing customers to purchase items without going through a regular checkout, GeekWire reported. However, the document, first reported by Insider on Tuesday (Oct. 19), says the partnership is not...
pymnts

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: Fiserv Acquires BentoBox; Albertsons Sees Digital Recovery

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, Albertsons makes a digital comeback, while Fiserv announces the acquisition of restaurant marketing and commerce platform BentoBox with an eye towards integrating the company’s products into Fiserv’s Clover point of sale (POS) solution. Plus, Chris Hartman, co-founder and chief experience officer at travel ordering and delivery service AtYourGate, discusses how the digital ordering boom is transforming airport dining.
pymnts

Today In Retail: Walmart+ Members Get Holiday Shopping Perk; Digital Saks Reportedly Planning IPO

In today’s top retail news, Walmart is spreading its Black Friday deals out again this year and giving Walmart+ members early access, while eCommerce-focused Saks is considering going public as early as next year. Also, consumers are increasingly demanding faster delivery times from online orders, and U.K.-based online used car seller Cazoo is moving into the commercial vehicle sector.
pymnts

pymnts

