CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Final grades for Jon Gruden as Raiders head coach

By Ed Graney
reviewjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow the Raiders performed under Jon Gruden as head coach. You might consider this too high a grade given the Raiders ranked 24th in scoring during Gruden’s tenure. But they improved each season between 2018-20 in both total offense and scoring. Derek Carr offered a career season under Gruden last year, the quarterback throwing for 4,103 yards and securing a 101.4 passer rating. Darren Waller developed into one of the NFL’s best tight ends during the former coach’s tenure. Things have slipped early this season, the Raiders are ranked 13th in total offense and 19th in scoring. Much of that has to do with awful play from the offensive line.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
On3.com

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin addresses Jon Gruden, resignation

Mike Tomlin– widely regarded one of the most respected NFL coaches since taking over the Pittsburgh Steelers job in 2007– took a moment on Tuesday to address the sudden resignation of Jon Gruden. The two coaches have a long history from their time together in Tampa Bay and Tomlin’s theme...
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Passer
wmleader.com

Raiders’ Mark Davis thinks NFL ‘out to get him’

Mark Davis is reportedly playing the victim card after losing Jon Gruden as his coach. Gruden resigned as head coach of the Raiders on Monday, after a series of old emails emerged in which he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic language. He became collateral damage of the NFL’s investigation into workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

DeMaurice Smith disappointed in Gruden’s defenders

DeMaurice Smith, head of the NFLPA and the subject of a racist trope in Jon Gruden’s first leaked email, said on Tuesday night’s edition of HBO’s “Real Sports” that he was particularly bothered by the number of people of color with a platform who defended the former Raiders’ coach. “It’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy