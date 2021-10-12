Final grades for Jon Gruden as Raiders head coach

How the Raiders performed under Jon Gruden as head coach. You might consider this too high a grade given the Raiders ranked 24th in scoring during Gruden’s tenure. But they improved each season between 2018-20 in both total offense and scoring. Derek Carr offered a career season under Gruden last year, the quarterback throwing for 4,103 yards and securing a 101.4 passer rating. Darren Waller developed into one of the NFL’s best tight ends during the former coach’s tenure. Things have slipped early this season, the Raiders are ranked 13th in total offense and 19th in scoring. Much of that has to do with awful play from the offensive line.