Oct. 13 Council Special Workshop at Municipal Airport
The Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Special Workshop meeting at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Municipal Airport Business Center, Community Room, 1930 Memorial Blvd., to discuss issues with staff.
Who: The Murfreesboro City Council and City Staff.
What: The Council will gather to discuss issues with Staff, including
Action Items
- Easement Offers for Overall Creek Pumping Station Expansion (Water Resources)
- ADA Transition Plan for Public Facilities Design Services (Building & Codes)
Workshop Items
- August 2021 Dashboard (Administration)
- Discussion and Direction regarding Management of MED Proceeds (Administration)
When: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 - 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Where: Murfreesboro Municipal Airport
Business Center Community Room
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
