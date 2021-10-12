CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oct. 13 Council Special Workshop at Municipal Airport

 10 days ago
The Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Special Workshop meeting at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Municipal Airport Business Center, Community Room, 1930 Memorial Blvd., to discuss issues with staff.

Who: The Murfreesboro City Council and City Staff.

What: The Council will gather to discuss issues with Staff, including

Action Items

  • Easement Offers for Overall Creek Pumping Station Expansion (Water Resources)
  • ADA Transition Plan for Public Facilities Design Services (Building & Codes)

Workshop Items

  • August 2021 Dashboard (Administration)
  • Discussion and Direction regarding Management of MED Proceeds (Administration)

When: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 - 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Murfreesboro Municipal Airport

Business Center Community Room

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The full agenda is viewable on the City website

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.

