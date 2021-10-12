Oct. 13 Council Special Workshop at Municipal Airport

The Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Special Workshop meeting at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Municipal Airport Business Center, Community Room, 1930 Memorial Blvd., to discuss issues with staff.

Who: The Murfreesboro City Council and City Staff.

What: The Council will gather to discuss issues with Staff, including

Action Items

Easement Offers for Overall Creek Pumping Station Expansion (Water Resources)

ADA Transition Plan for Public Facilities Design Services (Building & Codes)

Workshop Items

August 2021 Dashboard (Administration)

Discussion and Direction regarding Management of MED Proceeds (Administration)

When: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 - 10:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Murfreesboro Municipal Airport

Business Center Community Room

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

The full agenda is viewable on the City website

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.