Clintonville, WI

Janicek, Elaine C.

waupacanow.com
 7 days ago

Elaine C. Janicek, age 80 of Clintonville, formerly Franksville, Wisconsin passed away October 9, 2021. Born in Racine December 29, 1940, the daughter of the late James and Jeanette (nee. Brown) Haas. She graduated from Horlick High School and later in life received an associate degree from Gateway Technical College in Computer Science. On April 23, 1960, she married Joseph M. Janicek Sr. Elaine worked for many years at American Motors in Kenosha. After furthering her education, she also worked for the Village of Sturtevant offices, and after moving to Clintonville worked up until her passing at the Shell gas station. Elaine loved her horses, riding and falling off. She spent much time taking care of her other baby, a 1969 Mach 1 Ford Mustang, attending car shows and doing burnouts. Elaine rode 4 wheelers, shot trap, had fun with her bowling leagues and pool leagues. According to her family she knew how to live life to the fullest!

waupacanow.com

