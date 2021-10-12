CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agathe Rousselle Is Titane’s Breakout Star and Vuitton’s Newest Muse

By Janelle Okwodu
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
Agathe Rousselle knows how to electrify an audience. The 33-year-old star of Titane made waves on the festival circuit thanks to her breakout performance in Julia Ducournau’s genre-bending body horror. With her film debut topping 2021’s “best of” lists—and taking home the Cannes Film Festival’s coveted Palme d’Or back in July—Rousselle is experiencing her moment in the spotlight and learning what it’s like to present a thought-provoking project to the world. “Once it’s out there, you have to relinquish control because the movie doesn’t belong to you anymore,” she shared on the phone from Paris. “It’s a bit like setting something free; I’m relieved to see that it’s taken on a life of its own, and now it belongs to the eyes of the viewers.”

www.vogue.com

