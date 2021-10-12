Agathe Rousselle Is Titane’s Breakout Star and Vuitton’s Newest Muse

The meteoric rise of Emma Raducanu to becoming one of the tennis world’s biggest stars feels almost as if it happened overnight. First, there was her thrilling ascent to the fourth round at Wimbledon this summer, having entered the tournament as a wild card. Then, of course, there was her breathtaking performance at the US Open in September, where she took home the top trophy in a record-breaking win. Finally, in the wake of these wildly impressive victories, it wasn’t long before the fashion world came calling, with Raducanu signing up to become an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and racking up appearances at the Met Gala and the London premiere of the latest Bond film, No Time to Die.

