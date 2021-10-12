COVID-19 kills three in Rock Island County, virus claiming younger victims

The friends and families of three Rock Island County residents are grieving today after COVID-19 took their lives in the last four days. Reporting for the first time since Friday, Oct. 8, officials from the Rock Island County Health Department said Tuesday the virus claimed a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s. Both were hospitalized. A man in his 90s living in a long-term care facility also was a victim of COVID-19.