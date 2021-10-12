Steelers notes: Devin Bush, Cameron Sutton, James Washington could play this week

As he is wont to do, Mike Tomlin was short on specifics regarding the list of injuries afflicting the Pittsburgh Steelers. But Tomlin didn’t rule out three starters from playing Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Of inside linebacker Devin Bush, cornerback Cameron Sutton and wide receiver James Washington — in addition to reserve defensive lineman Carlos Davis — Tomlin applied his trope that “practice availability and the quality of that practice participation will be our guide” in regards to those players’ availability to face the Seahawks.

Bush suffered a groin injury during Sunday’s win against the Denver Broncos. Washington and Sutton did not play because of groin injuries, and Davis missed his fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury.

“All will be working in some capacity, I imagine, (during practice) on Wednesday,” Tomlin said, “and then progress hopefully in a positive way toward game time.”

Banner return?

Tomlin spoke similarly of offensive tackle Zach Banner and reserve running back Anthony McFarland, each of whom remains on injured reserve but have been cleared to practice.

Because of a league rule that a player must be activated off IR within 21 days of his return to practice, a decision regarding Banner must be made by Oct. 20. McFarland’s drop-dead date is Oct. 27. The Steelers are idle next weekend and visit the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31.

Tomlin left the door open either could play against Seattle.

“It’s good to have them back out there,” Tomlin said. “We’re still within that 21-day window on those guys. We’ll evaluate the quality of their work (at practice) and then make a determination on whether they can be positive contributors to our effort (Sunday) if it’s appropriate.”

No worries

Sutton, Washington and Bush join outside linebackers Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden as starters who missed at least one game this season because of a groin injury.

Other soft-tissue ailments, such as hamstrings, also seem to be disproportionately affecting the Steelers this season. That has led some to question whether the Steelers are doing something wrong in their approach to training or recovery or to addressing injuries.

Tomlin, though, said the organization hasn’t gotten to the point that it is examining it internally.

“Not at this juncture, no,” he said.