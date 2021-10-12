CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Land trust names new executive director

By Staff Report
 7 days ago

Otsego Land Trust has announced Gregory Farmer as its new executive director, starting Nov. 15. "Being a native upstate New Yorker with an innate love for our region, Greg's deep expertise and connections in the land trust and preservation communities across the northeast will be a great asset to all OLT's benefactors, conservation easement donors, stakeholders and partners. OLT staff and board are excited to welcome Greg as our new leader," said Carla Hall, OLT board director and search committee chairperson.

