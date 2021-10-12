Deliver by Christmas? USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines
(NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have released recommended shipping dates to ensure that gifts and cards arrive in time for Christmas. In an economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips to toilet paper, prompting retailers to recommend that consumers shop early or risk not finding what they want for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year.fox2now.com
