CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Deliver by Christmas? USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have released recommended shipping dates to ensure that gifts and cards arrive in time for Christmas. In an economy upended by the coronavirus pandemic, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips to toilet paper, prompting retailers to recommend that consumers shop early or risk not finding what they want for Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

USPS Is Making This Permanent Change Starting Friday

Even in the age of email and using the internet for practically everything, there's a good chance you still rely on traditional mail to get a few things done. But whether it's your annual holiday cards going out on time or a care package you're hoping makes it to your loved one swiftly, it can still be a helpless feeling whenever you drop something off in a mailbox or at the post office. Now, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced it's making a major permanent change that's going into effect in a matter of days. Read on to see how your daily deliveries are about to get different.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mail Delivery#Fedex Ground#Ups#Nexstar#The U S Postal Service#Priority Mail Express#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

19 U.S. states seek to block postal service cutbacks

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The state attorneys general of 19 states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed an administrative complaint seeking to block U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year strategic plan to close some local post offices, slow some mail deliveries and cut some retail hours. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy