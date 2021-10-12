Ronaldo scores hat trick, Denmark qualifies for World Cup

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another international hat trick for Cristiano Ronaldo and another win for Denmark to seal qualification for the World Cup. There also was yet more crowd trouble in a game between England and Hungary as the latest World Cup qualifying games in Europe took on a familiar narrative. Ronaldo extended his men’s record tally of international goals to 115 by scoring the 58th hat trick of his career for club and country in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Luxembourg. Denmark became the second European nation to qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar after Germany on Monday by securing an eighth straight win in group play by beating Austria 1-0.

